Foxborough, MA

Youth, Versatility Key Patriots 53-Man Roster: Who Made Cut?

By Mike D'Abate
 3 days ago

New England makes some bold moves in assembling its initial roster for the upcoming season.

FOXBORO — With the 2022 preseason now firmly in the past, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to the upcoming regular season.

On Tuesday, the Patriots officially made their evaluations, based on position battles and individual performances, to set their initial 53-man roster.

After a few surprises, and some expected reductions, it is time to meet the the 2022 New England Patriots, version 1.0.

QUARTERBACK (3):

Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

As expected, New England carries three quarterbacks. Hoyer is expected to start the season as Jones’ primary backup. However, Zappe has proven himself to be ready for pro-level competition, and may earn the second spot on the depth chart by season’s end.

RUNNING BACK (4):

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Jr., Ty Montgomery,

OUT: Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor

While Montgomery’s injury will presumably send him to short-term injured reserve, the Patriots may enter 2022 a bit thinner at the position than originally expected. Harris and Stevenson remain solid options atop the depth chart. Strong’s upside gave him the edge over Harris, who is a prime practice squad option. Taylor was a surprise cut, but could resurface via the practice squad, as well.

WIDE RECEIVER (5):

DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor

IR: Kristian Wilkerson

OUT: Tre Nixon, Josh Hammond, Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Like Montgomery, Thornton is inevitably headed to injured reserve. Humphrey showed some potential during the preseason. Yet, he was arguably the surprise cut of the day . His 6-4, 225 pound frame and crisp method of running routes make him a solid depth receiver, as well as a potential hybrid receiver/‘move’ tight end. Despite showing some flashes of potential, Nixon becomes the victim of a numbers crunch at the position . At present, New England has rostered only four healthy wide receivers.

TIGHT END (2):

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

OUT: Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol, Jalen Wydermyer

With Smith and Henry having solidified the top spots on the depth chart, the Pats choose to keep the depth chart to a minimum. Asiasi performed adequately during camp, yet failed to stand out among his peers at the position. Wydermyer was considered a promising prospect for the Bills prior to his release. As such, look for him to surface as a potential practice squad signee.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8):

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Chasen Hines

NFI: Andrew Stueber

OUT: Yasir Durant, Drew Desjarlais, Will Sherman, James Ferentz, Bill Murray Arlington Hambright, Kody Russey

New England placed a premium on size and versatility on their offensive line for 2022. Rookie Chasen Hines is a surprise addition, while camp standouts Arlington Hambright and rookie Kody Russey failed to make the final product. Ferentz logged significant minutes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason finale, but continued his struggles with positioning and protection. Though he was a tough cut, the veteran lineman could find his way onto the practice squad.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6):

Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Sam Roberts, Carl Davis,

IR: Henry Anderson

Reserve/Suspended: Daniel Ekuale

OUT: Jeremiah Pharms, Jr., LaBryan Ray

Barmore, Godchaux and Guy form a strong interior, with Wise once again poised to be a factor on the edge. Anderson placement on IR could be a prelude to another roster move. When eligible to return from his two-game suspension to start the season, Ekuale’s name may be one to watch in late September. The surprise here is Ray, who had an impressive camp and preseason. As such, he is likely to have several suitors along the waiver wire.

LINEBACKER (7):

Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai,

IR: Ronnie Perkins

OUT: Cameron McGrone, Harvey Langi, Nate Wieland

Perhaps the most improved positional chart on the Patriots roster, New England has succeeded with infusing both youth and speed into their corps of linebackers. Jennings, McMillan and Wilson were preseason standouts, while McGrone seems better suited to start the season on the practice squad. Though he was touted as a “big factor on all four downs” by coach Bill Belichick, Tavai’s struggles in coverage led some to believe that he may have been on the roster bubble. Alas, he makes the final cut.

CORNERBACK (6):

Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade

IR: Joejuan Williams

OUT: Terrance Mitchell

At the outset of training camp, Mitchell appeared to be a near-certain roster lock, opposite Mills on the perimeter. Since that time, Jonathan Jones has emerged as the leading candidate for the second spot at outside corner. The rookie Joneses (Marcus and Jack) possess a great deal of potential , while Bryant and Wade have proven their value within the depth chart. Bryant will start the season as the Pats’ primary option in the slot, but can also provide depth at safety. Wade’s inclusion among the 53 may raise an eyebrow. However, his abilities in press coverage, along with his physical style, made him too valuable within the Pats secondary to risk losing him via waivers.

SAFETY (5):

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe

OUT: Brad Hawkins

With McCourty, Dugger and Phillips filling out the depth chart, the Pats safeties may collectively be the strongest positional grouping on the roster in 2022. Bledsoe’s versatility and his strong showing throughout training camp earned him his roster spot. Peppers’ physical style and ability to play multiple positions should make him a welcomed addition to New England’s defensive backfield.

SPECIAL TEAMERS (7):

Matthew Slater, Brendan Schooler, DaMarcus Mitchell, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Nick Folk, Cody Davis

OUT: Tristan Vizcaino, Justin Bethel

New England’s special teams stalwarts are roster locks, with Bailey, Cardona and Folk earning the specialist jobs, and Slater returning as captain. Both Schooler and Mitchell appear to be New England’s core special teamers of the future. Bethel was a surprise cut, as he is one of the team’s valued special teamers. Still, he becomes an unfortunate victim of the numbers crunch.

