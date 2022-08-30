ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

Bozeman fugitive in custody

BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Vista Outdoor to make Bozeman headquarters for outdoor products

Bozeman, Mont — Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Camelbak, Bushnell and other outdoor products and sporting products brands, announced big plans for Bozeman, and a multimillion-dollar purchase of Simms Fishing Products. “This is a cult-like brand. It's a brand that's got followers that would buy this at any...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. SAR teams locate lost dirt biker

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a call about a lost person in the Fairy Lake area on Thursday. Two people were camping at the Fairy Lake Campground when one decided to take a ride on their dirt bike and became lost on some trails, unable to find their way back.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman police search for armed suspect

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police Department says the suspect has been seen in Manhattan. Officials tell the public to call...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

HRDC event provides free back-to-school shopping experience

Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman students were able to do some back-to-school shopping for free on Wednesday. HRDC hosted the event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Teens had the opportunity to restock their closets with clothing and other items. Organizers said it was all possible through the generosity of the...
BOZEMAN, MT

