POTUS

MSNBC

'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'

U.S. POLITICS
Phone Arena

Google Pixel Fold to launch in 2023: this time for real?

We have been hearing about a foldable Pixel phone from Google for some years now, but it seems as if the Search giant still doesn’t feel ready enough to enter this new market just yet. A recent report by the New York Times, however, reveals one detail that has made our ears perk up again! (via Android Headlines)
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Android 14 to support satellite connectivity

Android 14 will support satellite connectivity. The news was broken by Google's own VP of platforms and ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer (@. lockheimer), who took it to Twitter to confirm that the next version of. Android will be able to connect to the nearest satellite above you. This tweet is most...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone

It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The state of the premium smartphone market: Apple reigns supreme

Smartphones are getting more and more expensive. This comes as an only natural development, given how the latter have become many users' primary devices over the last decade. But how exactly does the premium smartphone market look like, currently? A report by Counterpoint seems to give us a rough idea.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Questionable leak claims "iPhone 14 Max" is out, "iPhone 14 Plus" is in

This year, with the iPhone 14 family, Apple is almost certainly ditching its most compact "mini" model in favor of a larger, 6.7-inch dual-camera iPhone. And it wouldn't be an overstatement to claim that in the past few months, the whole internet and the blogosphere that we also reside in wholeheartedly believed that this device will be called the iPhone 14 Max.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Wild new rumor says iPhone 14 Pro will in essence have a single pill-shaped cutout

IPhone 14 rumors are getting wilder by the day. In the recent past, we have seen reports that not only will the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get a new 48MP camera, but also a new ultra-wide-angle unit with bigger pixels. Earlier today, TrendForce published a report saying that the iPhone 14 series will not see a big price increase and the standard model might actually be cheaper than the iPhone 13. And now, a new rumor has emerged about the Pro model's pill and hole cutouts.
CELL PHONES

