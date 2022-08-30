Police Looking for Suspect in Gas Station Robbery

Gas pump with prices. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Police Tuesday are looking for a man that took money from an ARCO gas station in Oak Park.

San Diego Police report that the suspect, who was described as a thin man in his 30s, entered the store at 1817 Euclid Ave. demanding a receipt for gas around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The store clerk told police that there was no receipt and that the transaction was canceled, which allegedly upset the man. The suspect then began knocking items off the counter and demanded money from the register, police report.

When the clerk opened the money drawer, the suspect approached and took an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a Chevy Malibu.

The suspect was described as a 5 feet, 8 inch tall man wearing a white shirt and black pants.

–City News