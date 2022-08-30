Read full article on original website
Marijuana Research Focuses Strictly On Potential Harms From THC, NCCIH Director Says
Director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) Helene Langevin recently pointed out that the abundance of federally funded research on cannabis has “narrowly focused on the potential harms” of THC. "There is growing interest among health care providers and the public in understanding the...
Charged With Marijuana Impairment In Michigan? Due To Errors In Lab Testing, Thousands Of Cases May Be Impacted
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Forensic Science Division (FSD) announced they were "halting all testing of cannabis drug samples due to the possibility that the tests were positive for CBD, rather than just THC." Related to the above, the MSP informed that more than three thousand cases involving alleged marijuana...
When the eye on the older patients is a camera
In the middle of a rainy Michigan night, 88-year-old Dian Wurdock walked out the front door of her son’s home in Grand Rapids, barefoot and coatless. Her destination was unknown even to herself. Wurdock was several years into a dementia diagnosis that turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease. By luck, her son woke up and […] The post When the eye on the older patients is a camera appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Bayer Corporation to Pay $40 Million to Settle Whistleblower Claims Alleging Fraud in Marketing Three Drugs
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) announces today that Bayer Corporation ("Bayer") has agreed to pay $40 million to resolve claims in two longstanding, whistleblower lawsuits alleging that Bayer violated anti-fraud laws in selling and promoting three drugs, Trasylol, Avelox and Baycol. In addition, Bayer agreed to pay a separate amount to resolve claims that it unlawfully retaliated against the whistleblower who raised her concerns to superiors.
Is The Cannabis Users As 'Lazy Stoners' Stereotype Still Alive? This Is What Scientists Say
New research by the University of Cambridge, U.K, showed that "adult and adolescent cannabis users are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to enjoy life’s pleasure." According to researchers, "there is no scientific basis for the stereotype often portrayed in the media." "We’re so...
Adastra Steps Into Magic Mushrooms! Gets Dealer's License For Psilocybin And Psilocin
Adastra Holdings Ltd. XTXXF XTRX D has received its Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's License on August 24, 2022. This license allows Adastra to process psilocybin and psilocin, the active compounds derived from psychedelic mushrooms. Under the dealer's license, Adastra can possess up to 1,000 grams of psilocybin and psilocin...
