ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home

By Zach Hester
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuIUH_0hbixqwi00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office , deputies responded to a disturbance call on East Limestone Road on Saturday, August 27. The caller, later identified as 25-year-old Anthonie Dakota Swallow, told law enforcement officials he had picked up a hitchhiker in Mississippi and brought her home.

Mother, boyfriend arrested in 2000 murder of Opelika baby

Deputies say the “hitchhiker” was later identified as a missing 16-year-old girl from Mississippi.

Investigators say the pair met on Discord, a social platform with the ability to have private chats or group conversations, and had been talking for months.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Swallow drove to the girl’s home in Mississippi, picked her up, and brought her back to his home in Limestone County.

Swallow was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and first-degree sex abuse. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will continue into the incident and more charges may be added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 16

Theimari Magee
3d ago

wtf is just a 5000 bond Y’all bastards and Whoever Charged him Need Your daughter to be in the same situation. To understand wtf going on

Reply(2)
18
Carrie Kautz
3d ago

I agree with everyone's anger here bit there's a 16 year old here who apparently needs some parenting this is why parents need to monitor their kids internet activity at all times the story clearly says they have been talking on this site online and made plans for the meeting so again parenting needed here as well

Reply
7
daryl swann
3d ago

just wait till the guy's in prison fund out what he did, he will not come out alive. lot's of bad guy's, but most of them are dad's. just saying

Reply
5
Related
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft

A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008. Angol was...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Girl#Murder#Discord#Nexstar Media Inc
Jackson Free Press

Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested at gas station for packaging marijuana to sell in broad daylight, police say

Police seized 122 grams of marijuana and a gun during the arrest of a Mississippi man outside a gas station Tuesday. The arrests came after the successful execution of operation TBONE, or “Take Back Our Neighborhoods, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. This is a collaboration with NPD and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to take guns and weapons off of Natchez streets, he added.
NATCHEZ, MS
WRBL News 3

1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died following a multiple-vehicle crash off I-65 Wednesday afternoon. More News from WRBL According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a fatality did […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Suspect in Friday murder surrenders to Decatur Police

Two men are now in custody and charged with capital murder after a body was found Friday in Decatur. Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, 18, surrendered to the Decatur Police Department on Tuesday afternoon after police announced they were looking for him Monday night. He's been charged with capital murder in...
DECATUR, AL
WJTV 12

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy