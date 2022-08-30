NJ cops investigate death of young child in car

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday launched an investigation into the death of a young child found inside a car in the driveway of a Franklin Township home.

Neighbors said the toddler-age child was left in a car seat in the back seat of a family’s car. The child’s mother came outside and collapsed on the ground after she realized what had happened, neighbors told PIX11. She was so distraught that was she put into an ambulance.

“She collapsed to the ground. They took her in the ambulance. Then more police came, and they put yellow tape around the car,” said neighbor Alex Krstevski.

First responders were visibly shaken as they taped off the area around the vehicle, area residents said.

According to neighbors, the family has another, older child. They said described the family as nice and friendly.

“I can just imagine the pain they are going through,” said neighbor Treana Huntley. “It was gut-wrenching. It almost made me want to break into tears. As a mother, just hearing that pain from another mother, it was very hurtful to hear. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

A spokesperson for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office told PIX11 News detectives are still trying to establish a timeline to determine just how long the child was left in the vehicle.

Dr. Erick Eiting, of Mt. Sinai Beth Israel, said it doesn’t take long for extreme heat to create life-threatening conditions for a child left inside a vehicle.

“I think what often surprises us is how little time it takes for people to suffer the damages and consequences of heat stroke … Even though it may feel like a short period of time, just a few minutes can actually be deadly,” Eiting said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.