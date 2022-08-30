ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

NJ cops investigate death of young child in car

By Jay Dow
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday launched an investigation into the death of a young child found inside a car in the driveway of a Franklin Township home.

Neighbors said the toddler-age child was left in a car seat in the back seat of a family’s car. The child’s mother came outside and collapsed on the ground after she realized what had happened, neighbors told PIX11. She was so distraught that was she put into an ambulance.

“She collapsed to the ground. They took her in the ambulance. Then more police came, and they put yellow tape around the car,” said neighbor Alex Krstevski.

First responders were visibly shaken as they taped off the area around the vehicle, area residents said.

According to neighbors, the family has another, older child. They said described the family as nice and friendly.

“I can just imagine the pain they are going through,” said neighbor Treana Huntley. “It was gut-wrenching. It almost made me want to break into tears. As a mother, just hearing that pain from another mother, it was very hurtful to hear. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

A spokesperson for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office told PIX11 News detectives are still trying to establish a timeline to determine just how long the child was left in the vehicle.

Dr. Erick Eiting, of Mt. Sinai Beth Israel, said it doesn’t take long for extreme heat to create life-threatening conditions for a child left inside a vehicle.

“I think what often surprises us is how little time it takes for people to suffer the damages and consequences of heat stroke … Even though it may feel like a short period of time, just a few minutes can actually be deadly,” Eiting said.

PIX11

Boy, 13, breaks leg in hit-and-run moped crash in Bronx, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a moped in the Bronx that fled the scene after the crash, police said. The hit-and-run happened in Mott Haven around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, NYPD officials said. The 13-year-old boy was crossing Brook Avenue at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in abdomen in Queens, police say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the abdomen in Queens Thursday night, police said on Friday. The attack happened along Case Street near Elmhurst Avenue at around 11:15 p.m., authorities said. The suspect stabbed the victim with a knife and ran off eastbound on Case Street. The man was taken to a […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Attorney From Bergen Stalked Victim With Secreted GPS, Authorities Charge

UPDATE: A lawyer from Bergen County was charged with stalking for secretly planting GPS devices on unknowing victims' vehicles, authorities said. Brett Halloran, 41, of Wyckoff was arrested late last week for what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella called a “repeated and ongoing pattern of stalking” after a Haworth resident reported finding one of the devices on his car.
WYCKOFF, NJ
PIX11

Child who died in car in NJ was 2-year-old girl: prosecutors

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl died after she was left unattended in a vehicle in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. Investigators don’t yet know how long the girl was left in the vehicle in Franklin Township on Tuesday, officials with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees for […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Saddle River Officers Nab Trio Of Teens Who Fled Burglary Attempt In Stolen SUV

Police in Saddle River nabbed a trio of car thieves -- one of them 18, the others 15 -- moments after they tried breaking into a million-dollar-home, authorities said. Officers responding to a burglary-in-progress call on Bayberry Drive this past Tuesday morning spotted a parked Cadillac Escalade that had been reported stolen a short time earlier from a burglarized home in Mountain Lakes, Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
