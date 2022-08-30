ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Progress made on new Woodbury County Jail

By Jason Takhtadjian
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJKoN_0hbixPJD00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After early setbacks, progress is being made on a new Woodbury County Jail.

The project is still months away from completion, but the landscape on 28th street is changing .

Project leaders said in almost one year, August 31, 2023, the jail will be open for business with some major additions.

Within a week to a week and a half, all of the jail buildings footings will be in the ground leaving the door open to put walls up. Also, new jail cells are expected to be shipped from Atlanta, Georgia into Sioux City by the end of October.

Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority Chair, Ron Wieck, said seeing the jail come to life is a sight to see.

“That has been a process, but it all has to be done and done correctly and so the great part about this is that is all pretty much in place. And so now we’re going to see that building start up if you will. You can kind of see things going together, which we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” said Wieck.

Sioux City restaurants getting spotlight during Restaurant Week

The new jail will be capable of housing 448 prisoners, which is double the capacity the current facility holds.

A couple of hours later, the Law Enforcement Authority met for their weekly meeting. The agenda item that was the focus was related to an agreed payment that needed change.

In 2021, the agreed payment to the architectural and engineering firms exceeded $700,000. However, the original demand from the contractor would instead see a payment near $360,000.

Chairman Ron Wieck said the Law Enforcement Authority is now prepared to reach out to their insurance carriers to make a claim.

“We have an agreement that is about half of what the original demand was from the contractor to actually do the extra work that had to be done, and today we approved paying the contractor. We will now go back after the engineering firm and the architectural firm to collect for the money that we had to pay the contractor,” said Wieck.

Wieck said as soon as a payment is made to the contractor, a claim will be made to begin the legal process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
DENISON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Woodbury County, IA
Government
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Georgia State
County
Woodbury County, IA
1380kcim.com

Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday

Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
MANNING, IA
1380kcim.com

A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll

Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe

(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
DENISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta
Sioux City Journal

Man pleads guilty to bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man. Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City murder suspect says she used deadly force to protect herself

SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend plans to argue she was justified in using deadly force to protect herself. Public defender Billy Oyadare on Wednesday filed notice that Katrina Barnes will assert castle doctrine and justification defenses when she stands trial for the June 9 shooting of Dolorean Wade.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
1380kcim.com

ATF Executes Federal Warrants At BW Outfitters In Denison, Anita

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) served multiple federal search warrants today (Wednesday) at a Denison gun retailer’s stores and home. An ATF spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, owned by Brad Wendt of Denison, in connection to alleged violations of federal firearms laws. As the investigation is ongoing, the agency could not provide specific details regarding the nature of the raids. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it is released.
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

The Carroll Police Department Was Dispatched To Graham Park After A Physical Altercation Occurred

The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to Graham Park today (Wednesday) after reports of a physical altercation involving a weapon occurred at the shelter house. Law enforcement says the fight happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. when Taylor Frank of Carroll jumped Amy Hunter of Carroll, striking her in the head several times. Authorities were shown a video of the fight that showed Frank hitting Hunter. The video also showed Hunter pulling a machete from underneath her shirt and advancing toward Frank. Hunter was arrested for carrying weapons in the commission of an assault and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Frank was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to jail, where she was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
CARROLL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy