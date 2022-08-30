ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 9

walktheline
3d ago

Hesitation wouldn’t describe it. For me in the country and using my vehicle for work and sport, there is absolutely nothing out there that would be practical for me in an EV

Reply
4
2 N Glennnnnnn
3d ago

Amid government push. Specifics used to be important in journalism. Propaganda uses incorrect generalizations.

Reply
3
Related
nbc15.com

Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials launched a website where Wisconsin residents can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits before other resources quit doing so on Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services opened their Say Yes! To COVID Test website on Thursday. People can enter their zip code, name...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers

Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for badgers ahead of semester

Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 2...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Suicide Awareness Month#Wisconsin K 12
nbc15.com

West Nile virus found in two Wisconsin animals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The West Nile virus is back. State health officials confirmed the virus was found in two animals in Wisconsin. They are the first known cases in the state this year and are prompting the Dept. of Health Services to remind people they need to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Climate change brewing trouble in the beer industry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Brewer and co-owner of Giant Jones Brewery Jessica Jones has been serving up social suds in Madison since 2018. “Beer is one of these...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

State troopers conducting thousands of mandatory bus inspections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As school districts across the state kick off the fall semester, students are returning to their commuting routines. For many, that means starting and ending the day riding a school bus. Annually, Wisconsin State Patrol is required by law to conduct bus safety inspections to ensure they...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
B105

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DHS to follow CDC guidance on new COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that they will follow the CDC’s recommended clinical guidance for the new COVID-19 boosters when the new guidance is released. The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters will soon be available to eligible Wisconsinites to further protect against the...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's July Commodity Prices

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during July in Wisconsin was $6.75 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 30-cents below the June price, but 71-cents above July 2021. Soybeans average $15.20 per bushel,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy