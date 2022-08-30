Read full article on original website
walktheline
3d ago
Hesitation wouldn’t describe it. For me in the country and using my vehicle for work and sport, there is absolutely nothing out there that would be practical for me in an EV
Reply
4
2 N Glennnnnnn
3d ago
Amid government push. Specifics used to be important in journalism. Propaganda uses incorrect generalizations.
Reply
3
Related
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
wpr.org
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials launched a website where Wisconsin residents can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits before other resources quit doing so on Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services opened their Say Yes! To COVID Test website on Thursday. People can enter their zip code, name...
UPMATTERS
Associated Bank closing three local branches, others across Wisconsin & Illinois
(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches. Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.
The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers
Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
RELATED PEOPLE
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for badgers ahead of semester
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
West Nile virus found in two Wisconsin animals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The West Nile virus is back. State health officials confirmed the virus was found in two animals in Wisconsin. They are the first known cases in the state this year and are prompting the Dept. of Health Services to remind people they need to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
nbc15.com
Climate change brewing trouble in the beer industry
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Brewer and co-owner of Giant Jones Brewery Jessica Jones has been serving up social suds in Madison since 2018. “Beer is one of these...
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
nbc15.com
State troopers conducting thousands of mandatory bus inspections
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As school districts across the state kick off the fall semester, students are returning to their commuting routines. For many, that means starting and ending the day riding a school bus. Annually, Wisconsin State Patrol is required by law to conduct bus safety inspections to ensure they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS to follow CDC guidance on new COVID-19 boosters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that they will follow the CDC’s recommended clinical guidance for the new COVID-19 boosters when the new guidance is released. The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters will soon be available to eligible Wisconsinites to further protect against the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's July Commodity Prices
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during July in Wisconsin was $6.75 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 30-cents below the June price, but 71-cents above July 2021. Soybeans average $15.20 per bushel,...
Comments / 9