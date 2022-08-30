Read full article on original website
Heys wins first race of season at Baumer Classic
FAIRBORN — Led by former Wilmington High School standout Simon Heys, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team opened the season with a fifth-place finish at the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic Friday evening. The Quakers had five runners finish in the top 60 which led them to...
EC freshman volleyball wins over Eastern
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-20, 25-15 Thursday night. Kaylin Childers and Colie Murarescu combined for 21 service points. Childers had five aces, five good passes, two kills and an assist. Murarescu finished with four aces, five good passes, three digs, two kills and two blocks.
Hurricane soccer drops 2-0 match to Broncos
MT. ORAB — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team lost to Western Brown 2-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action. The Hurricane is now 0-3-2 on the year. The team record was incorrectly reported in the match against Felicity. Wilmington is 0-2-1 in league play. WHS coaches said,...
Tennis 10: Massie stays undefeated with 4-0 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The beat goes on for the Clinton-Massie tennis team. The Falcons handed East Clinton a 4-0 loss Thursday in SBAAC crossover action on the CM courts. The Falcons are 10-0 this season. East Clinton is 3-4 on the year. Massie coach Julie Kirby said the first...
Dixon ties Blackburn, WC opens with 52-27 win
BUENA VISTA, Va. — Adam Dixon threw four of his six touchdown passes in the first half as Wilmington College held off Southern Virginia University to win the season opener Thursday night 52-27. The six TDs in a game matches Billy Blackburn (East Clinton High School grad) who had a six touchdown game in 2007 against Marietta.
Week 3 Final: Waynesville 45 Blanchester 0
WAYNESVILLE — Waynesville racked up 31 first half points on its way to blanking Blanchester 45-0 Friday. Most of them came in a 6:35 stretch of the first and second quarters when the Spartans (2-1) built a 24-0. Waynesville dented the scoreboard on its second drive when Matt Wilkerson...
Week 3 Final: Hillsboro 41 East Clinton 27
HILLSBORO — After an 0-2 start, the Hillsboro Indians were able to ring the victory bell Friday night at Richards Memorial Field following a 41-27 victory over visiting East Clinton. It also was the first victory for Indians head coach Nathan Horne, the son of former long-time Hillsboro and...
WC cross country earns regional ranking as season nears
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team will open its 2022 campaign as a regionally-ranked team as the Fightin’ Quakers check in at No. 8 in the Great Lakes Region, according to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Tickets for WC athletics now digital
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College department of athletics has partnered with Hometown Ticketing for all home athletic events that will require tickets. All tickets will be sold online and be scanned upon entering the respective facility (note: ALL tickets will be digital. Purchasing tickets can be done at the site via a QR Code).
Week 3 Final: Mt. Healthy 13, Wilmington 10
CINCINNATI — On a night when the defense shined and Mt. Healthy committed 15 penalties, Wilmington couldn’t overcome its own miscues in a 13-10 loss to the Owls Friday night. Mt. Healthy had just 181 yards total offense but Wilmington could muster just 137 of its own. The...
Goshen edges Wilmington 3-2 in tennis tussle
WILMINGTON — Goshen swept the singles courts Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 3-2 in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS Courts. Wilmington is 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the American Division. Goshen is second behind unbeaten Clinton-Massie with a 4-1 division mark. “After a rough start to the year,...
Bingham joins Wilmington College athletic training staff
WILMINGTON — Brittany Bingham has been hired as an assistant athletic trainer at Wilmington College. She will serve as the primary athletic trainer for volleyball, men’s basketball and baseball, head athletic trainer Brian Dykhuizen said. “We are very excited to have Brittany join our clinical staff,” said Dykhuizen....
Temperance and women’s rights
Editor’s Note: In a recent “Pursuing Our Past” monthly column by Clinton County History Center volunteer Beth Mitchell — about the local Women’s Christian Temperance Union — she asked readers, “Were any of your ancestors involved in this early movement for women’s rights?” Local historian Melinda Danenbergs has written the below column.
Overdose Awareness Day held locally
Overdose Awareness Day was held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange in Blanchester — an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. The events featured food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution. Shown are...
New LLC laws will be topic at Sept. 1 Economic Network Alliance in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The 8 a.m. Thursday, September 1 meeting of the Economic Network Alliance features a “Build-A-Business Workshop: Legal Basics of Ohio Business Structures and New LLC Laws.”. Please note this meeting, in partnership with Main Street Wilmington, will be held at The Loft in downtown Wilmington, 64...
Plan to attend Farm Science Review ‘22
September is here, and that means it is time for the Ohio State University Farm Science Review. This monumental event — sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) — takes place Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38 NE, in London, Ohio.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
City shifting administrator job; more transparency eyed for city’s funding of nonprofits
WILMINGTON — Shining a light on grants for nonprofits and a change in a city leadership role were the discussion points at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Council held the first reading of an ordinance eliminating and changing city positions. Among these moves are eliminating the city administrator...
