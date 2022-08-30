Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hobbs formally refuses to debate Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns
ATLANTA -- A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jake Corman spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $9.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jake Corman III has spent more than any other Republican. Corman is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 34 and ran for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Corman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jeff Smith spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $502,238 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jeff Smith has spent more than any other Democrat. Smith is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 31 and is running for re-election in 2022. Smith raised $219,569 and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas smashes tax revenue collection totals in fiscal 2022, up 26% from 2021
(The Center Square) – Texas’ fiscal 2022 tax revenues and its monthly revenue for August broke records and predicted forecasts, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Revenues continue to outpace even our most recent forecast as All Funds tax collections closed the fiscal year $841 million above the projection in our Certification Revenue Estimate,” Hegar said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington no longer seeking child support collection for kids in foster care
(The Center Square) – Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
New $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan launched
(The Center Square) – The state of Texas is advancing an $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The plan is being launched through the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Data: Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy
(The Center Square) — Tennessee women are expected to live until age 77 while men in the state live until 70.7, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy at 73.8. With a difference of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts
(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California lawmakers kill bill to require companies to disclose emissions data
(The Center Square) – Despite advancing several climate measures in the final hours of the legislative session, California lawmakers killed a bill this week that would have required U.S.-based corporate companies operating in the Golden State to disclose greenhouse gas emissions. Senate Bill 260, dubbed the Climate Corporate Accountability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
'It's unfair' — Ricketts answers UNK students questions on student loan debt forgiveness
KEARNEY — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday told a crowd of 180 University of Nebraska students to be active in politics. He said students might not be interested, but they can be assured that politicians are interested in them. “We’ve been blessed with something special, but it requires...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas tax relief program will be available soon, but too late for some businesses
(The Center Square) – Kansas small businesses will soon be able to apply for a new tax relief program that's launching in the state, but some business groups say the relief is too little, too late. House Bill 2136, also known as the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seeing Blue: Texas hunters set their sights on early blue-winged teal next
When it comes to a passionate interest, waterfowl hunters are about as rabid as they come. To get up well before daylight, squeeze into ridiculously tight neoprene waders and head out onto the water in freezing temperatures you must either be crazy or beyond consumed by the sport. However, there...
Comments / 0