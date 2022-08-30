Update: The drivers of the involved vehicles have been identified as: Chevrolet pickup: Blake Welding (22) of Damascus; CMV tanker: Henry Sanders (40) of Mississippi. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 at Stone Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by an unidentified male, was driving north on Stone Road. As the pickup approached the intersection of Hwy 26 it failed to yield for the stop sign and collided into a commercial motor vehicle (tanker) that was eastbound on Hwy 26. Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder and fuel erupted from the tanker truck which caught fire. Three Multnomah County Deputies arrived on scene and pulled the pickup driver out just before the vehicle erupted into flames. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. The operator of the Chevrolet was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. The operator of the CMV was transported with minor injuries. Names will be released in a subsequent update. Hwy 26 is still affected by this crash.

1 DAY AGO