Public Health

Benzinga

Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SCOPE CARBON CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON CSE

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. WHG WHGDF ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.
METAL MINING
Benzinga

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants

Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pacific Ridge to Increase Size of Drill Program at the Kliyul Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. PEX ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to increase the size of the diamond drill program currently underway at the Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul"), located in northcentral B.C., from 6,000 m to 6,800 m. The Company will fund the additional drilling through the issuance of up to 2,391,305 units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.23 per unit ("Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $550,000 (the "Financing"). Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") intends to acquire all of the Units.
ECONOMY
Health
Economy
Public Health
Benzinga

Reach Announces Largest Live Cardano Metaverse

Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Reach announces the largest Cardano Metaverse; Reach Cloud is a platform to build, host, and connect metaspaces making up the metaverse and is powered by the Cardano blockchain. Reach supports cross-platform users on browser, PC,VR, and mobile. Reach Metaverse Trailer. In-world builder...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock and Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

Popular, Inc. BPOP announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividend on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:. a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on September 30, 2022 to holders of record as of September 15, 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("SMFR" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))). If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Sema4 stock or options and would like to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Managed Network Services Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026

"IBM (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Verizon (US), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), BT Group (UK), Telefonica (Spain), T-Systems (Germany), NTT (Japan), Orange (France), Vodafone (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Lumen (US), Masergy (US), Colt Technology Services (UK), Telstra (Australia), CommScope (US), Singtel (Singapore), GTT Communications (US)." Managed Network Services Market by Type...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Company Is Poised To Become The Heartbeat Of The World's 6th Most Attractive Mining Jurisdiction

Québec, Canada, constantly tops the charts as a hot destination for mining. That’s not news to many — the province is responsible for one-fifth of Canada's mining output. Rated the sixth-most attractive mining jurisdiction globally by the 2021 Fraser Institute, Québec is a low-risk mining jurisdiction blessed with diverse resources — 15 metals and 13 minerals.
METAL MINING
Benzinga

Sanu Gold Defines Extensive Gold Anomalies from Termite Mound Sampling at its Bantabaye Gold Exploration Permit in Guinea, West Africa

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation SANU ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the presence of extensive gold anomalies from systematic termite mound sampling at its Bantabaye gold exploration permit ("Bantabaye" or the "Permit") in Guinea, West Africa. The Permit is located 50 kilometres ("km") south of the multi-million ounce Lefa Gold Mine.
METAL MINING
Benzinga

Plante Moran named to People's "100 Companies that Care" list

Plante Moran has been named to People magazine's list of "100 Companies that Care." This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005595/en/. One of the nation's largest accounting, tax, consulting, and wealth management firms, Plante Moran is known for its "We Care" culture, which puts people first...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

