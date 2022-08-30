ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Big Country News

Police in North Idaho Warning of 'Skittles' or 'Rainbow' Colored Fentanyl

COEUR D'ALENE - Law enforcement agencies around north Idaho are warning the public about a surge in new types of fentanyl called "skittles" or "rainbow." Skittles resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form. Over the weekend, Coeur d'Alene police seized about 50 multi-colored pills. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, "M-30" was imprinted on them.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed

MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in car/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car says he was traveling east on Alki and proceeded through the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcycle driver, who was traveling north on Greeenacres, hit the rear passenger side of the car. The driver of the motorcycle...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM

Health advisory issued for blue-green algae blooms on Spirit Lake

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A health advisory has been issued for Spirit Lake. The Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued the warning Wednesday for Spirit Lake and Lake Cocolalla, according to a press release, reported by our partners by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2

More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
95.7 KEZJ

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho

WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

