ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KHQ Right Now

Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or closures...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Mountain Fire

CUSICK, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near the Boulder Mountain Fire. The evacuation order is for 16 square miles west of SR-20. The area is primarily accessed by Tacoma Creek Road. Tacoma Creek Road is closed above Calicoma Road. People living on parts of Cusick Creek Road, Calispel Peak...
CUSICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Accident#Khq
pullmanradio.com

Volunteers Quickly Douse Brush Fire Near Downtown Palouse

Volunteer Firefighters quickly put out a brush fire near downtown Palouse Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 4 Volunteers were called to the fire near the intersection of Whitman and J Streets around 1:30. Volunteers quickly extinguished the flames.
PALOUSE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fight in a North Spokane gym's parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym's security cameras. "This is something that you would've assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time," said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in car/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car says he was traveling east on Alki and proceeded through the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcycle driver, who was traveling north on Greeenacres, hit the rear passenger side of the car. The driver of the motorcycle...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
98.3 The Snake

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho

WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy