Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
Habitat for Humanity takes on a new form of building in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeownership is still the largest wealth factor for the middle class of our community, and it’s tougher now than ever before for many families to find an affordable home. Habitat for Humanity Spokane is at it again with a new project in the East Central neighborhood, and this one is unlike what we’ve seen them do before....
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
‘It’s just a good time’: Locals enjoy first day of Pig Out in the Park despite high temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite high temperatures in Spokane on Wednesday, people still got out to Riverfront Park to enjoy the first day of Pig Out in the Park. The 41st annual food event is in full swing for the next six days and is back again for the first time since 2019. People have been waiting all year for its...
inlander.com
Two new Inland Northwest food venues allow diners to explore Indigenous cuisine and culture
Someday the startup of a local Indigenous-owned business, especially one serving Indigenous foods, will be more commonplace (we hope). And someday, it might not be a big deal that there are two such places launching this summer: Pow'Waw Food Truck in North Idaho and Indigenous Eats in Spokane. Both are...
KHQ Right Now
Trent Shelter opens September 6, will provide more than just beds
SPOKANE, Wash. - Efforts to improve Spokane and restore the community continue, with the new homeless shelter, the Trent Resource and Assistance Shelter, slated to open Tuesday, Sept. 6. “It’s a very large facility, and we’ve had the flexibility to kind of vision how we wanted to divide the space...
Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
KHQ Right Now
Upcoming free microchip and vaccination clinic at Post Falls Animal Shelter
POST FALLS, Idaho - For pet owners, ensuring their furry friends are safe and healthy can come at a steep cost, one often too high to pay until it's too late. The Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) have partnered up to offer a free microchip and vaccination clinic at the shelter on Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon!
KHQ Right Now
War of words: State and local leaders not on same page when it comes to solutions for homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. - Less than a week after a town hall meeting regarding the City of Spokane's plan for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard, the Washington Department of Commerce (WDOC) is weighing in. In August, the Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington announced the launch of a new "Catalyst Project"...
Pig Out in the Park is back! Here’s a guide to getting your grub on
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is back in Riverfront Park for the next six days!. There will be 55 food booths, 250 menu items, free live music and much more. If you plan on stopping by, here’s what you can expect to eat, starting with some longtime favorites:
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
KHQ Right Now
Habitat for Humanity making progress on two energy efficient homes in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - In between the sounds of saws and the cascading of concrete at 6th and Magnolia Friday morning, there was a buzzing feeling in the air. "Good," is how little Trinity McCarthy described it, standing in front of her mom with her sister and brother by her side.
One-Of-A-Kind Eastern Washington Waterfront Home is Jaw-Dropping [PHOTOS]
This, almost fantasy-like, waterfront home in Nine Mile Falls, Washington will blow your mind. It sits on 800’ of the Spokane Riverfront with stunning views from just about every room. This home is truly a masterpiece of luxury and recreation and it comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a...
KHQ Right Now
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
West Hills neighbors express outrage with nearby Catholic Charities housing project
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane made it clear that they don’t want the new Catholic Charities housing project in their backyards. The city hosted a town hall meeting with the organization to address questions and concerns about the Catalyst project near the Finch Arboretum. It would provide transitional housing for people living at...
Spokane City Labor Day closures
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court and Spokane Public Library branches, in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. During the holiday, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late all week with...
U-pick peaches come better late than never on Green Bluff
COLBERT, Wash — It’s peach season on Green Bluff and just like every fruit before, they grew in a little late. Peaches are now in abundance for many Green Bluff growers and are likely to be available alongside apples through September. If you are hoping to stock up on peaches, here are four tips to make sure you get the...
Boulder Mountain Fire | Acreage estimated at 1,000, Level 3 evacuations still in place
CUSICK, Wash. — As of Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:46 p.m., the acreage of the Boulder Mountain Fire has been lowered to 1,000, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. There are currently no updates regarding evacuation levels. Current boundaries can be found on the map provided...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations issued near Boulder Mountain Fire, recreators asked to stay out of area over Labor Day Weekend
CUSICK, Wash. - On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at around 8:30 p.m., a wildfire caused by lightning was reported in the Calispel Peak area of Colville National forest. The fire is burning on federal, state, and private land. Initially estimated to be 30 acres in size, the Boulder Mountain Fire has...
