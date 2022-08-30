ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
SPOKANE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Trent Shelter opens September 6, will provide more than just beds

SPOKANE, Wash. - Efforts to improve Spokane and restore the community continue, with the new homeless shelter, the Trent Resource and Assistance Shelter, slated to open Tuesday, Sept. 6. “It’s a very large facility, and we’ve had the flexibility to kind of vision how we wanted to divide the space...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Upcoming free microchip and vaccination clinic at Post Falls Animal Shelter

POST FALLS, Idaho - For pet owners, ensuring their furry friends are safe and healthy can come at a steep cost, one often too high to pay until it's too late. The Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) have partnered up to offer a free microchip and vaccination clinic at the shelter on Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon!
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers

LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors express outrage with nearby Catholic Charities housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane made it clear that they don’t want the new Catholic Charities housing project in their backyards. The city hosted a town hall meeting with the organization to address questions and concerns about the Catalyst project near the Finch Arboretum. It would provide transitional housing for people living at...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane City Labor Day closures

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court and Spokane Public Library branches, in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. During the holiday, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late all week with...
SPOKANE, WA

