ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield, federal officials select firm founded by Western Mass. native and past police chief to oversee DOJ decree to end excessive force by police

By Jeanette DeForge
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Greenfield city councilors upset police chief Robert Haigh is back on the job despite discrimination case

Greenfield City Council members reacted with surprise and frustration over Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision to reinstate Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. after a Hampshire County jury found the police chief and Greenfield Police Department guilty of discriminating against the department’s sole Black officer in 2020. City Council members...
GREENFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed

Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Springfield, MA
Government
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, MA
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Greenfield reinstates police chief Robert Haigh, found guilty in discrimination suit, after 4-month suspension

GREENFIELD – Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced she has lifted the suspension of Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr., who will return to work on Thursday. Haigh was placed on paid administrative leave on May 6 over a discrimination suit filed against the city by a former Black police officer. In the case, a Hampshire County jury found that the Greenfield Police Department discriminated against Patrick Buchanan by denying him a promotion in 2020.
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Boston Police#Police Reform#O Toole Associates Llc#City Solicitor#The Department Of Justice#O Toole And Associates
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: New bivalent booster fights 2 kinds of COVID

The latest COVID-19 news is the FDA approval of a revised vaccine made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for emergency use. It seems much of the general public feels the major threat of this pandemic is over, therefore, this approval may not seem so important. With mitigation strategies almost fully rolled back and the threat of serious illness and death lessened, it’s not surprising most people have gone back to “normal” life.
WESTFIELD, MA
WUPE

An Ongoing Problem Leads To Another Guilty Verdict In MA

Recently, reports regarding domestic violence have substantially increased as The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office is taking notice and immediate action is being implemented in this matter. The most recent incident occurred in North Adams as a 45 year old Springfield man was found guilty of committing assault and battery on an unidentified family member.
WTNH

State police discover loaded firearm during traffic stop in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning. A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said. The officer […]
WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield Police to reinstate chief after being placed on leave in May

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. will be reinstated as the department’s commander after being placed of paid administrative leave in May of this year. According to the office of Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Chief Haigh will return to the department on Thursday, September 1st.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzling $220,000 from employer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled over $200,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told Western Mass News that 27-year-old Leonard Curtis was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy