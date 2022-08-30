Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Mendota teen dead after collision near Shabbona
A Mendota teen is dead after a traffic crash Thursday evening near Shabbona. The Dekalb County Sheriff said 18-year old William Morano disobeyed a stop sign while southbound on University Road at Route 30. Morano entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side, by the westbound vehicle of John Horn of Aurora. Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dekalb County Coroner's Office.
wcsjnews.com
Four People Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
Four people were injured in a three vehicle crash that occurred in Minooka around 10:20 this morning. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said the accident involving an ambulance along with two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and McLindon Road. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Driver killed in DeKalb County crash
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s […]
WSPY NEWS
Driver killed in crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash at Route 30 and University Road Thursday evening. Police say a Toyota sedan was heading south on University Road when the driver disobeyed the stop sign at Route 30. The Toyota was hit by westbound Ford SUV on Route 30 and went off the road to the west. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured & Arrested Following Train/Vehicle Crash
One person was injured after a train/vehicle crash that occurred around 10 p.m. on August 31st. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Vint, 31, of Mazon Illinois was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol following a traffic crash involving a train in the area of Reed Road and Gorman Road.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
fox32chicago.com
Body found in Des Plaines River identified as man missing from towing vessel
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet has been found, officials said. Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the "Hamilton" about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon, according to the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
Kennedy Expressway shooting leaves man, 22, seriously hurt, authorities say
A man was seriously hurt in a Kennedy Expressway shooting on the city's Northwest Side, CFD said.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
qrockonline.com
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
fox32chicago.com
Investigation underway after man found dead inside Chicago Ridge home
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Chicago Ridge residence Wednesday night. At about 6:11 p.m., Chicago Ridge police responded to an unresponsive person in a residence located in the 11000 block of Princess. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old...
Body recovered after crewmember falls from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon
CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday, after a search for a boater who fell off a tugboat near Channahon on Monday.The search turned into an recovery operation spanning 7 miles across the river Tuesday. "Search crews on the Des Plaines River located a deceased person matching the description of the barge crew member who was last seen in the late afternoon of August 29, 2022," Channahon fire officials said in a written release. The Will County Coroner is on the scene. Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Channahon...
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 fatally after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded, one fatally in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old...
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
2 teens wounded in Joliet shooting; 'numerous' shell casings found, police say
Two teens were wounded in a shooting in suburban Joliet Thursday, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
fox32chicago.com
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody near Elmhurst golf course
ELMHURST, Ill. - Authorities in Elmhurst are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway – and possibly fled onto the Columbus Park Golf Course in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Devin M. Revels, 27, broke free from an Elmhurst police squad at...
Body recovered from Des Plaines River believed to be captain who fell off tugboat on Monday
In a written statement Tuesday, Channahon fire officials said a body was recovered from the Des Plaines Rivers matching the description of 50-year-old crew member Artie Odom.
