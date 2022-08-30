ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

starvedrock.media

Mendota teen dead after collision near Shabbona

A Mendota teen is dead after a traffic crash Thursday evening near Shabbona. The Dekalb County Sheriff said 18-year old William Morano disobeyed a stop sign while southbound on University Road at Route 30. Morano entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side, by the westbound vehicle of John Horn of Aurora. Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dekalb County Coroner's Office.
SHABBONA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Four People Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka

Four people were injured in a three vehicle crash that occurred in Minooka around 10:20 this morning. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said the accident involving an ambulance along with two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and McLindon Road. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
MINOOKA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WSPY NEWS

wcsjnews.com

One Person Injured & Arrested Following Train/Vehicle Crash

One person was injured after a train/vehicle crash that occurred around 10 p.m. on August 31st. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Vint, 31, of Mazon Illinois was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol following a traffic crash involving a train in the area of Reed Road and Gorman Road.
MAZON, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found in Des Plaines River identified as man missing from towing vessel

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet has been found, officials said. Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the "Hamilton" about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon, according to the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard.
CHANNAHON, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
qrockonline.com

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Body recovered after crewmember falls from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon

CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday, after a search for a boater who fell off a tugboat near Channahon on Monday.The search turned into an recovery operation spanning 7 miles across the river Tuesday.  "Search crews on the Des Plaines River located a deceased person matching the description of the barge crew member who was last seen in the late afternoon of August 29, 2022," Channahon fire officials said in a written release. The Will County Coroner is on the scene. Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Channahon...
CHANNAHON, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded, 1 fatally after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded, one fatally in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
COOK COUNTY, IL

