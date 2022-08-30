ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers put Kolten Wong in the cleanup spot

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Kolten Wong, cleanup hitter?

Sounds weird, but that was the case Tuesday for the Milwaukee Brewers with manager Craig Counsell's 102nd different lineup this season that had the second baseman batting between Hunter Renfroe and Keston Hiura.

"Definitely never in pro ball," Wong said when asked the last time he'd started in the spot normally reserved for a team's best home-run hitter and/or run producer.

He entered the game as one of nine Brewers hitters with double-digit homers, then upped his total to 11 with a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Mitch Keller.

"I didn't expect that," Wong said of anchoring the batting order. "Obviously, with Rowdy down, we've definitely got to figure out different ways to set the lineup. I'm ready for it. It's not going to change who I am as a hitter.

"I'm not going to go up there and think I can hit homers every at-bat. I'm going to try and work my way on base and if there's a situation where I've got to drive a guy in, just focus on the pitcher and try to go my job."

Wong, who hit leadoff 108 times last season, has now batted in seven of nine spots in 2022, with only the No. 2 and 3 spots yet to go.

He's hit most frequently in the leadoff spot, with 39 starts there, but has been more of a fixture in the bottom third since Yelich became the primary leadoff hitter in early June.

"It's been kind of a crazy year for me me lineup-wise," Wong said. "I try not to let it affect me too much. It's been a weird year of adjustments, but you just keep doing it."

