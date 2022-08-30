ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez out of lineup with a knee injury

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
The right-knee discomfort that forced Rowdy Tellez out of the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday was still bothering him enough Tuesday that manager Craig Counsell elected to keep him out of the lineup.

But the news wasn't all bad.

"He came in feeling pretty good," said Counsell of Tellez, who tweaked the knee running from first to home on a Hunter Renfroe double in the third inning of a 7-5 victory.

"He came in early and tested it out," Counsell continued. "I haven't talked to the trainers yet but we're not ruling out tomorrow and we're not really ruling out a pinch-hitting appearance today. I think it's probably unlikely today but we'll see how he is.

"We'd rather give him a full day off. But I don't think it's anything that's going to impact us long term."

Tellez, who missed 17 games last September with a right patella strain, leads the Brewers in home runs with 27 and ranks second on the team with 75 runs batted in – numbers that aren't easily replaceable.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, Tellez's absence at first base creates an obvious spot for Keston Hiura, who stepped in at first base on Monday and eventually walked off the Pirates with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Hiura, hitting .288 with nine homers, 15 RBI and a 1.011 OPS over his last 27 games, was back at first and hitting fifth Tuesday.

"It’s going to put Keston in there," Counsell said. "We feel like because he’s been swinging it well, we can put another good bat in the lineup."

In addition to being one of Milwaukee's top run producers, Tellez has also been a fixture in the lineup with 121 games played – two behind team leader Christian Yelich after Tuesday's game – and 107 starts (102 at first base and five at designated hitter).

