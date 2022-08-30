ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paul George Shares High Praise For Toronto Raptors

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyhId_0hbiw8AU00

LA Clippers star Paul George has belief in the Toronto Raptors

View the original article to see embedded media.

While LA Clippers star Paul George was unable to participate in Drew League action this summer, he did attend a recent Rico Hines run with other NBA players. Several Toronto Raptors players were in attendance, and before they finished their workout, George gave a message of encouragement to the Raptors.

"Shoutout Toronto, man. Y'all came and y'all represented," George said. "It's crazy, I saw y'all on YouTube the first week, came and played the second week, now it's Week 3... and y'all still here. I'd be disappointed, coaches, if y'all ain't come out hot to start the season."

Despite being in different conferences, the Clippers and Raptors always have good battles. The teams are constructed similarly, with versatile wings who can play both sides of the ball. Having worked out alongside Pascal Siakam and other Raptors players, Paul George is optimistic about the way Toronto can begin the year.

Both the Clippers and Raptors have high hopes for this upcoming season, and while they do not see each other much during the regular season, some familiarity was built this summer between the two sides. These offseason workouts are always a great way for players to compete against NBA-level talent in a controlled environment. Fans have seen stars from across the league join together this summer, and the latest edition was Paul George alongside some Toronto Raptors players.

Related Articles

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James

Paul George Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow NBA Players

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Rico Hines
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Pascal Siakam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Drew League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy