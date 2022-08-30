ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Holiday weekend half wet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely Friday evening. A few strong storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A stalled front meanders across the region through the weekend keeping showers and thunderstorms around for the holiday period. Not a washout but a good chance of rain each afternoon and evening. Watch for flash flooding as rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ likely.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud. McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Bearcats were able to come away with the win over the Coffee Trojans this past Friday night, 24-21. After a sloppy rain-filled first half, they picked up the pace in the second and would score late in the game. Defeating last week’s Team of...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, GA
WALB 10

Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans. McCloud was a standout on the defensive side of the football recording two sacks and two tackles for loss and taking a fumble to the house. McCloud led...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Aldi, other retail stores near completion in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may have seen some new developments being built around Albany. And wondering what they are or when they will be finished. One of these major retailers is the Aldi grocery store, which is being built on Nottingham Way. Ward 4 City Commissioner Chard Warbington said...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MOULTRIE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Leeward Islands
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Central high school football team was indoors Wednesday thanks to that South Georgia weather. But after Friday night, it was their game against a rival that really caught WALB Sports’ eye. Week 2′s Coach of the Week is no stranger to winning...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
AMERICUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WALB 10

DCP needs help finding missing woman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. Debra Fields Turner, 62, was last seen in the Riverpoint area wearing a white tank top and turquoise capri pants. Police said she has a mental illness and could be headed toward Atlanta.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe eases visitation restrictions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System announced that it’s easing visitation restrictions as they prepare for new COVID-19 booster shots. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 24 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Westover scores five defensive touchdowns in victory over Spencer

ALBANY — After two weeks of frustration where the Westover Patriots saw a late lead evaporate against crosstown rival Dougherty and a frustrating football game they probably should have won in Americus, the ball bounced Westover's way Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. Literally. The Patriot defense scored five...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Week 3 Game of the Week: Cook County vs. Brooks County

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week for Friday night will be between the Cook Hornets and Brooks County Trojans. A clash between two football programs that are all about physicality. The Hornets are coming off a tough lost against Valdosta. a 14-7 game at halftime, but Valdosta ran away with it in the second half. Week one was different, the Hornets swarmed all over Pelham, putting up over 50 points in coach Slack’s first game. Their next test is a violent match up with the Trojans and coach slack said,
QUITMAN, GA
Fast Casual

Ellianos Coffee opens Georgia location

Ellianos Coffee opened last week in Tifton, Georgia, at 148 S. Virginia Ave., under the direction of franchisees Clifton and Julie Mathews, who also own the location in Cordele, Georgia. The Ellianos menu includes signature creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte and Venetian Vanilla Breve...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Heart & Vascular team completes cardiac 'firsts' for SWGA

Kathy McCrary enjoys working in the yard at her home in Plains, but in the last year that yardwork became difficult. Even something as simple as taking a shower or walking through the grocery store could lead to shortness of breath. “I didn’t feel like doing anything because it wouldn’t be long before I’d have to sit down. I wasn’t even going out and working in my yard anymore because I didn’t have the energy or the breath to keep going,” she said. “It put a hold on my life, really.”
PLAINS, GA
WALB 10

Leesburg store employing people with special needs

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Opportunity. That’s a what a store in downtown Leesburg is doing for people with special needs. Sheri Barlow is the owner of Zak’s French Market and Consignment. After being open for about a month, she said sales have been good, but the experience her employees are getting has been even better.
LEESBURG, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy