WALB 10
Holiday weekend half wet
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely Friday evening. A few strong storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A stalled front meanders across the region through the weekend keeping showers and thunderstorms around for the holiday period. Not a washout but a good chance of rain each afternoon and evening. Watch for flash flooding as rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ likely.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud. McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!
Phoebe cardiac team completes 'firsts' for region
ALBANY — Kathy McCrary enjoys working in the yard at her home in Plains, but in the last year that yard work became difficult. Even something as simple as taking a shower or walking through the grocery store could lead to shortness of breath. “I didn’t feel like doing...
WALB 10
Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Bearcats were able to come away with the win over the Coffee Trojans this past Friday night, 24-21. After a sloppy rain-filled first half, they picked up the pace in the second and would score late in the game. Defeating last week’s Team of...
City of Albany announces change in traffic pattern on Nottingham Way
ALBANY — The city of Albany is warning drivers to be aware of a new traffic pattern recently implemented at the intersection of Nottingham Way and the AMC Classic Theater driveway. The city has installed a flashing yellow left turn arrow at the intersection. The intersection recently was widened...
WALB 10
Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans. McCloud was a standout on the defensive side of the football recording two sacks and two tackles for loss and taking a fumble to the house. McCloud led...
WALB 10
Aldi, other retail stores near completion in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may have seen some new developments being built around Albany. And wondering what they are or when they will be finished. One of these major retailers is the Aldi grocery store, which is being built on Nottingham Way. Ward 4 City Commissioner Chard Warbington said...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
WALB 10
Food insecurities affecting South Ga. families; ministry raising donations
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia families are facing difficulties when it comes to food insecurities. Something experts are calling a crisis. Tift County has food insecurity rates that are 20-25% higher than not only the state but the national average. Eliza McCall with Second Harvest Food Bank knows...
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Central high school football team was indoors Wednesday thanks to that South Georgia weather. But after Friday night, it was their game against a rival that really caught WALB Sports’ eye. Week 2′s Coach of the Week is no stranger to winning...
Albany, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Albany. The Seminole County Middle High School football team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
WALB 10
DCP needs help finding missing woman
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. Debra Fields Turner, 62, was last seen in the Riverpoint area wearing a white tank top and turquoise capri pants. Police said she has a mental illness and could be headed toward Atlanta.
WALB 10
Phoebe eases visitation restrictions
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System announced that it’s easing visitation restrictions as they prepare for new COVID-19 booster shots. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 24 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter...
Albany Herald
Westover scores five defensive touchdowns in victory over Spencer
ALBANY — After two weeks of frustration where the Westover Patriots saw a late lead evaporate against crosstown rival Dougherty and a frustrating football game they probably should have won in Americus, the ball bounced Westover's way Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. Literally. The Patriot defense scored five...
WALB 10
Week 3 Game of the Week: Cook County vs. Brooks County
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week for Friday night will be between the Cook Hornets and Brooks County Trojans. A clash between two football programs that are all about physicality. The Hornets are coming off a tough lost against Valdosta. a 14-7 game at halftime, but Valdosta ran away with it in the second half. Week one was different, the Hornets swarmed all over Pelham, putting up over 50 points in coach Slack’s first game. Their next test is a violent match up with the Trojans and coach slack said,
wfxl.com
Bethel AME Church finalizes demolition plans after church is destroyed by severe storm
The AME Bethel Church in Albany has finalized plans for the demolition of their church destroyed by severe weather. The storm lead to the roof of the sanctuary caving in and unimaginable structural damage being done to the 144 year old building. After consulting with insurance experts the structure was...
Fast Casual
Ellianos Coffee opens Georgia location
Ellianos Coffee opened last week in Tifton, Georgia, at 148 S. Virginia Ave., under the direction of franchisees Clifton and Julie Mathews, who also own the location in Cordele, Georgia. The Ellianos menu includes signature creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte and Venetian Vanilla Breve...
wfxl.com
Phoebe Heart & Vascular team completes cardiac 'firsts' for SWGA
Kathy McCrary enjoys working in the yard at her home in Plains, but in the last year that yardwork became difficult. Even something as simple as taking a shower or walking through the grocery store could lead to shortness of breath. “I didn’t feel like doing anything because it wouldn’t be long before I’d have to sit down. I wasn’t even going out and working in my yard anymore because I didn’t have the energy or the breath to keep going,” she said. “It put a hold on my life, really.”
WALB 10
Leesburg store employing people with special needs
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Opportunity. That’s a what a store in downtown Leesburg is doing for people with special needs. Sheri Barlow is the owner of Zak’s French Market and Consignment. After being open for about a month, she said sales have been good, but the experience her employees are getting has been even better.
