ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

UB announces Distinguished Speaker Series lineup

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9bum_0hbivaZG00

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 2022-23 Distinguished Speakers Series season.

The series will feature actors Ken Jeong and Selma Blair, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill.

The series kicks off on Oct. 11 with actor, producer, and writer Ken Jeong and concludes on March 15 with actress, author, and advocate Selma Blair.

Jeon is most notable for his roles in “Role Models,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover” franchise, and the critically acclaimed series “Community.”

Blair is best known for her portrayal of Vivian Kensington in “Legally Blonde.” On television, Blair starred as Kim on NBC’s “Kath & Kim.”

Ifill has taught civil procedure and constitutional law for more than 20 years and pioneered a series of law clinics at the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore. She has received recognitions such as TIME magazine’s Woman of the Year, TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2021, one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year in 2020, and Attorney of the Year by The American Lawyer in 2020.

Yovanovitch served three times as a U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Armenia, and, most recently, Ukraine. She retired from the U.S. foreign service in 2020 after a 33-year long career.

All talks will take place at 7 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts, North Campus.

For more information visit the Distinguished Speakers Series website.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 2

Guido Sarmiento
3d ago

A couple of the speakers are a surprise departure from their “Woke Anarchist America Hating” Lecture Series. UB - The Leftist Educational Indoctrination Center of WNY !

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

“Dining in the Dark” returns September 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year Visually Impaired Advancement hosts a one-of-a-kind event that supports their services called “Dining in the Dark.” Ray Zylinski, VIA’s vision education specialist joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the event. View the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Schumer announces WNY as winner of EDA regional challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Western New York is the winner of the EDA regional challenge, which will bring millions for groundwork for manufacturing and a tech hub. Buffalo will receive $25 million for the Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Coalition to train workers for in-demand jobs by making a […]
BUFFALO, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Zeldin campaigns on bail reform debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bail reform continues to be a big topic on the campaign trail in the race for Governor. Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate made stops in Buffalo on Thursday, and also in Rochester, trying to draw attention to the issue as they call for cashless bail reform.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amherst, NY
Government
City
Amherst, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Amherst, NY
Entertainment
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo

It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Mayer Brothers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, as summer comes to a close, an iconic Western New York business opens. Mayer Brothers continues to be one of the stops on everyone’s fall favorite destinations, and this year they’re celebrating a major milestone. Located in West Seneca, the cider mill is one of the oldest family-owned […]
WEST SENECA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
96.1 The Breeze

10 Labor Day Weekend Events In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Labor Day weekend, there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, making the most of the unofficial “last weekend of the summer,” and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Pete the God, in residence

With an accent one part Nigerian, one part British, and with heavy tinges of Bronx, Peter Olonade invites me to sit on a folding chair in his basement studio. The studio is beneath the newly opened C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery in downtown’s Brisbane Building, and Olonade is among the cultural’s first handful of artists in residence. The private studios are austere, save for the work being done within them.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Famous Classmates From Western New York

It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Role Models#Ukraine#Nbc#Ub#The University At Buffalo#Kath Kim#Time#Glamour#The American Lawyer
News 4 Buffalo

Caputo on Gorbachev: “Everybody in the West loved him”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Political analyst Michael Caputo joined anchor Dave Greber via Zoom on News 4 at 10 on Tuesday to discuss his time working in the Soviet Union and his memories of the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Gorbachev died at the age of 91 on Tuesday. The full interview can be seen […]
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy