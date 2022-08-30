UB announces Distinguished Speaker Series lineup

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 2022-23 Distinguished Speakers Series season.

The series will feature actors Ken Jeong and Selma Blair, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill.

The series kicks off on Oct. 11 with actor, producer, and writer Ken Jeong and concludes on March 15 with actress, author, and advocate Selma Blair.

Jeon is most notable for his roles in “Role Models,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover” franchise, and the critically acclaimed series “Community.”

Blair is best known for her portrayal of Vivian Kensington in “Legally Blonde.” On television, Blair starred as Kim on NBC’s “Kath & Kim.”

Ifill has taught civil procedure and constitutional law for more than 20 years and pioneered a series of law clinics at the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore. She has received recognitions such as TIME magazine’s Woman of the Year, TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2021, one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year in 2020, and Attorney of the Year by The American Lawyer in 2020.

Yovanovitch served three times as a U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Armenia, and, most recently, Ukraine. She retired from the U.S. foreign service in 2020 after a 33-year long career.

All talks will take place at 7 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts, North Campus.

For more information visit the Distinguished Speakers Series website.

