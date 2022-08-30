ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run involving semi-truck on I-35

By Abigail Jones
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 24-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

The Austin Police Department said they responded to a crash between a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer just before 1 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the 3800 block of N. Interstate 35 Southbound, on the upper deck.

That area is between 38th and 39th Streets.

Ian Lewis died on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck left the scene and did not stop to render aid.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app .

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 68th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 69 fatalities for the year.

