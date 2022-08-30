ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants

A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine

A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
HOMOSASSA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for stalking and threatening restaurant employees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Anthony Jordan, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with stalking after former co-workers complained that he was harassing them. Jordan was reportedly fired from a downtown restaurant on August 25 and allegedly began following and harassing the victim,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fentanyl#County Jail#Firearms#Local News#Violent Crime
WCJB

Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with debit/identification cards from 17 different people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis Lamonte Kiesig, 40, was arrested early yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that two men were looking through the windows of parked cars at the Ridgemar Commons apartment complex. An officer made contact with Kiesig, who reportedly attempted to hide...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
TRENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Woman charged with felony insurance fraud following road rage incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desiree Laquanda Mitchell, 29, was arrested this morning and charged with filing a false insurance claim, making a false report to the police, and felony battery. The sworn complaint against Mitchell alleges that Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, who was arrested on August 16, was driving...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Jury finds former firefighter not guilty of infant son's manslaughter, neglect

Jurors acquitted former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter Jose Dorta III of his 2-month-old son’s aggravated child manslaughter and child neglect. A jury of three men and three women found the Inverness 35-year-old not guilty of both charges Thursday, Sept. 1, in Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard’s courtroom, after almost four hours of deliberations over lunch.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Victim remembered after deadly shooting in NE Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. They say the shooting took place at Gardenia Garden Apartments located off of NE 8th Avenue around 10:41 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Black male deceased in his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless Inverness woman arrested for invading, burglarizing home with knife

A homeless woman from Inverness was taken into custody after she allegedly broke into a local home and robbed an occupant at knifepoint, holding the blade to her victim’s throat. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Leah Marie Ramsey Aug. 27 on charges of home invasion and residential...
INVERNESS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy