Man facing manslaughter, kidnapping charges after missing person found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing several charges after another man’s body was found in the woods, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Allen, 26, is being charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and more. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a missing person complaint on...
villages-news.com
Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants
A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine
A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for stalking and threatening restaurant employees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Anthony Jordan, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with stalking after former co-workers complained that he was harassing them. Jordan was reportedly fired from a downtown restaurant on August 25 and allegedly began following and harassing the victim,...
WCJB
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
alachuachronicle.com
High Springs man arrested for stealing from Circle K in Alachua by inflating coupon values
ALACHUA, Fla. – Quintin Xavier Cote, 22, of High Springs, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft and felony fraud after allegedly entering inflated values for coupons and pocketing the cash while working as a cashier. Cote has worked at the Circle K near I-75 in Alachua...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with debit/identification cards from 17 different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis Lamonte Kiesig, 40, was arrested early yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that two men were looking through the windows of parked cars at the Ridgemar Commons apartment complex. An officer made contact with Kiesig, who reportedly attempted to hide...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with felony insurance fraud following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desiree Laquanda Mitchell, 29, was arrested this morning and charged with filing a false insurance claim, making a false report to the police, and felony battery. The sworn complaint against Mitchell alleges that Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, who was arrested on August 16, was driving...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jury finds former firefighter not guilty of infant son's manslaughter, neglect
Jurors acquitted former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter Jose Dorta III of his 2-month-old son’s aggravated child manslaughter and child neglect. A jury of three men and three women found the Inverness 35-year-old not guilty of both charges Thursday, Sept. 1, in Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard’s courtroom, after almost four hours of deliberations over lunch.
WCJB
Victim remembered after deadly shooting in NE Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. They say the shooting took place at Gardenia Garden Apartments located off of NE 8th Avenue around 10:41 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Black male deceased in his...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
Ocala man charged with murder for 2021 fentanyl overdose
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old Ocala man has been charged with murder, accused of selling another man a lethal dose of fentanyl. On October 12, 2021, Marion County deputies responded to a home on SW 112th Lane after a caller reported a man was dead. The deputies arrived...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless Inverness woman arrested for invading, burglarizing home with knife
A homeless woman from Inverness was taken into custody after she allegedly broke into a local home and robbed an occupant at knifepoint, holding the blade to her victim’s throat. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Leah Marie Ramsey Aug. 27 on charges of home invasion and residential...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
