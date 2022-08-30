Pharmacy tech shortages increase wait times in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve picked up medication from your local pharmacy, you may have waited in a long line. Pharmacy technicians, like so many others, are in short supply. Local hospitals are trying to alleviate that shortage.

Gundersen Health System began its Pharmacy Technician Training Program in 2019. The 12-week paid program is open to anyone, and you don’t need a college degree. The hospital says the program is a great starting point for people looking to join the medical field.

Kailee Retzloff joined Gundersen Health System’s Pharmacy Tech Training Program in April.

“It’s always super busy here, we’re always flying around, running into each other,” Retzloff said.

When the program began, the hospital was short roughly 40 pharmacy technicians.

“Since it launched, we’ve actually had multiple cohort who have been able to support pharmacy tech training,” said Chet Doering, the director of recruitment at Gundersen Health System.

In three years, the program has reduced Gundersen’s shortage by half, but the need for more technicians is never-ending.

“On average we usually see 15-20 positions that need to be filled,” Doering said.

Doering says one of the issues is more people need more care.

“Patients are sicker and require more complex, extensive medication,” Doering said.

Pharmacy technicians have a range of responsibilities, including insurance claims, packaging and dispensing prescriptions.

“It’s just really cool to see all the behind the scenes and how much stuff is and all the different things you don’t really see as the consumer,” Retzloff said.

Retzloff says the shortage impacts wait times and can put pressure on staff.

“It might just be me and one other person in here doing everything. Typing your prescription, filling it, doing all your insurance. So it does get a little stressful,” she said.

She says people who are interested in medicine should consider becoming a pharmacy technician because in a hospital, every role has an impact on patient care.

“Kind of took a chance and now it’s my favorite thing in the world,” Retzloff said.

