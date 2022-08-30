ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Pharmacy tech shortages increase wait times in Wisconsin

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAihZ_0hbiu3gR00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve picked up medication from your local pharmacy, you may have waited in a long line. Pharmacy technicians, like so many others, are in short supply. Local hospitals are trying to alleviate that shortage.

Gundersen Health System began its Pharmacy Technician Training Program in 2019. The 12-week paid program is open to anyone, and you don’t need a college degree. The hospital says the program is a great starting point for people looking to join the medical field.

Kailee Retzloff joined Gundersen Health System’s Pharmacy Tech Training Program in April.

“It’s always super busy here, we’re always flying around, running into each other,” Retzloff said.

When the program began, the hospital was short roughly 40 pharmacy technicians.

“Since it launched, we’ve actually had multiple cohort who have been able to support pharmacy tech training,” said Chet Doering, the director of recruitment at Gundersen Health System.

In three years, the program has reduced Gundersen’s shortage by half, but the need for more technicians is never-ending.

“On average we usually see 15-20 positions that need to be filled,” Doering said.

Doering says one of the issues is more people need more care.

“Patients are sicker and require more complex, extensive medication,” Doering said.

Pharmacy technicians have a range of responsibilities, including insurance claims, packaging and dispensing prescriptions.

“It’s just really cool to see all the behind the scenes and how much stuff is and all the different things you don’t really see as the consumer,” Retzloff said.

Retzloff says the shortage impacts wait times and can put pressure on staff.

“It might just be me and one other person in here doing everything. Typing your prescription, filling it, doing all your insurance. So it does get a little stressful,” she said.

She says people who are interested in medicine should consider becoming a pharmacy technician because in a hospital, every role has an impact on patient care.

“Kind of took a chance and now it’s my favorite thing in the world,” Retzloff said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

goofytown
3d ago

So many positions open around the country and yet we are all going to pay to write off student loans????? Does this make sense to anyone????

Reply
3
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Rep. Magnafici: Wisconsin’s Critical Access Hospitals Ranked 2nd In The Nation For Quality Excellence

Wisconsin’s rural Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) were recently recognized as some of the best performing hospitals in the country for quality reporting and improved participation. Every year, the federal Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project measures the success of the country’s rural hospitals in meeting specific quality metrics. Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for its quality reporting and improvement rates for the calendar year 2022, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Wisconsin has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2015.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Health
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds another 1.5K cases of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,613,591 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,349 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,613,591 1,612,077 (+1,514) Received one dose of vaccineDELAYED 3,774,448...
WISCONSIN STATE
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Insurance#Gundersen Health System
CBS 58

2 animals test positive for West Nile Virus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday, Sept. 2, two animals have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Officials say a bird from Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County are the first reported WNV infections in the state. No human cases of...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Evers announces $450k in grants for manufacturing technical education equipment

MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers announced another round of grants for Wisconsin school districts, this time focusing on manufacturing education. $450,000 from the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program will be given to 16 school districts around the state, the governor’s office announced Thursday. The money is intended to to train students for careers paths involving robotics, welding, plasma cutting, 3D printing, drones, and more, Evers said.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor School District creates new website for referendum

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — Bangor School District launched a new informational website to help voters learn more about the November capital referendum. The website contains information on the referendum which will address both educational and infrastructure needs across the district. Information such as the needs of the project, the plan, and investment plan will be included on the website. “We’re...
BANGOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy