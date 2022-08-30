ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

The Carolina Panthers have added a lot of quarterbacks to their ranks over the past couple of years. But ahead of the 2022 season, they're adding one more. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing third-year quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the scores from week three of the high school football season:. New Hanover 29 at Butler 28. Swansboro 23 at North Brunswick 49. North Myrtle Beach 42 at West Brunswick 26. West Bladen 0 at South Brunswick 62. Dixon 0 at Topsail 43. Union...
WILMINGTON, NC
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Panthers#American Football
On3.com

NC State and East Carolina unveil uniforms for Saturday

The uniform craze in college football can probably be attributed to Oregon’s colorful combinations that were mixed and matched starting around the 1996 season. Now every team, No. 13-ranked NC State football included, tries to vary the combinations of the school colors on a seemingly weekly basis. On Thursday,...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season

Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star guard planning visit to UNC

The UNC basketball program is still trying to finalize the last few pieces to its 2023 class, but in the meantime, are starting to get extremely active in the class of 2024. One 2024 prospect that holds an offer from the Tar Heels is five-star point guard Boogie Fland. Fland is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the class in the Rivals rankings. He is also the No. 2 overall point guard — one spot behind UNC target Elliot Cadeau. While Fland is early in his recruitment, that Tar Heels are sticking out enough to receive a visit, he tells...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy