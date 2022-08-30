ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 3

Sara Oliver
3d ago

That young man has the spirit every single American, to return to what this nation was and can be again, exhibits. May God bless his obviously sacred, dedicated to God's will, moves, and life!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas State Fair opens in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Families are kicking off the holiday weekend early, and that’s because the Central Texas state fair is back in town! It is being held at the Bell County Expo Center and has all the rides, food and shopping you could need in one place. It’s an event families say they look forward to every year.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week for September 2: Rosie

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 2, is Rosie!. To learn more about how you can adopt this fun-loving dog, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Bellmead, TX
Waco, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!. Used Book Sale in Temple. Crafts & Drafts. Touchdown in Downtown!. Calendar...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

McLennan County Judge lifts burn ban

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has lifted the county wide burn ban as of Friday morning. The burn ban was first put into place on September 21 by the McLennan Commissioners Court. The decision was made at the recommendation of the Texas A&M Forest Service...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas community colleges see increase in fall enrollment

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan forgives $10,000 in federal student loans. But for some students that’s not enough and now they’re looking at more affordable options. McLennan Community College, Central Texas College and Temple College are cheaper options all around $1,200 to $1,400...
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Hospital#The Barber#The Hospitals#Homelessness#General Health#Medical Services#Beloved Central#Beauty Academy
Larry Lease

Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers

Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
KWTX

Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy