Sara Oliver
3d ago
That young man has the spirit every single American, to return to what this nation was and can be again, exhibits. May God bless his obviously sacred, dedicated to God's will, moves, and life!
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Central Texas State Fair opens in Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Families are kicking off the holiday weekend early, and that’s because the Central Texas state fair is back in town! It is being held at the Bell County Expo Center and has all the rides, food and shopping you could need in one place. It’s an event families say they look forward to every year.
KWTX
Pet of the Week for September 2: Rosie
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 2, is Rosie!. To learn more about how you can adopt this fun-loving dog, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road...
KWTX
A dream come true: Central Texas woman in hospice care meets her favorite weatherman
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman on hospice care who has been a faithful viewer of KWTX for more than 60 years had her dying wish granted to meet and shake the hand of longtime beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett and she said it was everything she dreamed of and more.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 3-4
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Home Openers for Baylor, UMHB & Texas A&M College Football!. Used Book Sale in Temple. Crafts & Drafts. Touchdown in Downtown!. Calendar...
KWTX
McLennan County Judge lifts burn ban
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has lifted the county wide burn ban as of Friday morning. The burn ban was first put into place on September 21 by the McLennan Commissioners Court. The decision was made at the recommendation of the Texas A&M Forest Service...
KWTX
Central Texas community colleges see increase in fall enrollment
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan forgives $10,000 in federal student loans. But for some students that’s not enough and now they’re looking at more affordable options. McLennan Community College, Central Texas College and Temple College are cheaper options all around $1,200 to $1,400...
Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers
Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
DALLAS, Texas — Thursday marked the first anniversary since Texas' controversial law, SB 8, was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill, which would later trigger an abortion ban in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the time was one of the more extreme pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country.
KWTX
Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still,...
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
KWTX
Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
KWTX
Waco Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, providing official Czech beer at Westfest after several years of planning
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Westfest named the new Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, as the official provider of Czech beer for the festival. The festival usually imports beer from the Czech Republic, or, recently, they just sell commercial beers. With Pivovar, the festival will now have authentic Czech beer that is actually made in Central Texas.
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
KWTX
Learning loss proved true after 9-year-olds were tested on their coursework over the pandemic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The past two years have been tough for little learners everywhere having to navigate pandemic learning. Now back to in-class teaching, a recent test shows just how detrimental virtual learning was. A recent test by the national center for education statistics surveyed 9-year-old children and their...
KWTX
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A dispute over money derived from the alleged sale of lumber stolen from a construction site led to a violent confrontation before the murder of a Waco woman, criminal complaint affidavits obtained by KWTX reveal. Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville...
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
Comments / 3