Critical Considerations When Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.
There are always a number of different nuances to any community or in our case "communities". The inside jokes that set us apart at the same time hold us together. Now, they may be geographically historical or seemingly insignificant, but there is a laundry list of singular things that resonate in these communities that you need to understand so as not to be labeled "an outsider". Let me just punch out a quick list of regional "truisms" that might make your assimilation into the area that much easier.
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
Haunted History Downtown Tour in Bismarck returns
The tours discuss everything from gambling, gunfights, ghost stories, and even a fire that nearly destroyed the city.
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.
Bismarck Fire Brings Out The Very Best In Our Community
A peaceful, lazy Sunday morning erupted into flames, fire trucks, and within hours left 4 people with no place to stay. That's exactly how it played out last Sunday morning, August 28th, here in Bismarck. Stevie Ray and her daughter were out walking close to her home on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue when she smelled smoke. All it took was seconds for her to find out where it was coming from, just a few feet from the apartment building she lives in.
Campers at General Sibley Park celebrate the holiday weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the unofficial end of summer and a popular camping site in Bismarck is already full for Labor Day weekend. General Sibley Park has 113 RV sites and several tent sites for rent. This weekend, the RV spots are booked, but some tent spots are still available. Some campers are using the long weekend to step away from the hustle of the work week.
13 beds added at residential drug & alcohol treatment facility
They continued treatment at Heartview but closed the smaller facility on East Broadway to move services to 23rd Street.
UND President apologizes for school still holding tribal artifacts, remains
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota’s president apologized Wednesday for the school’s possession of Native American artifacts and human remains that should have been returned to tribes decades ago under federal law. The Grand Forks-based school is working to repatriate the artifacts and remains to several tribal nations, though the process could […]
WATCH: Camper catches on fire on I-94 in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — No one was injured after a camper caught fire on I-94 in Mandan late Monday night near mile marker 155. According to the Mandan Fire Department, they responded to a call regarding a camper that had caught fire on I-94 after the driver of the vehicle pulled over after noticing some […]
Mandan PD: Missing juvenile has been found
JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help
When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
Bismarck, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bismarck. The Minot High School football team will have a game with Bismarck Legacy High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. The Mandan High School football team will have a game with Bismarck Century High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols on the streets during September. As part of Vision Zero’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative, they’re cracking down on distracted driving. Most agree that many things can distract you from the...
Mandan PD asking for help to find missing juvenile
JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
Kraus-Anderson completes 7,000-square-foot renovation of skilled nursing facility in North Dakota
The North Dakota office of Kraus-Anderson has completed a 7,000-square-foot renovation of Marian Manor Health Care, a 51-bed, not-for-profit skilled nursing facility at 604 Ash Ave. East in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. Designed by EAPC Architects Engineers, the project features a remodeled kitchen with new foodservice equipment, a walk-in freezer...
Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to two years of probation for threatening people with a machete. Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened two victims with a machete while 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened them with a hammer in May. A victim told police the men said they’d hurt her and the others in the residence.
ND & MN crash reports
Bismarck police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 56-year old Mandan (ND) man Saturday night. Authorities say Scott Culver was riding a motorcycle on the Bismarck Expressway being followed by his wife Christa Culver in a passenger car. Around 11:15 p.m. an SUV driver veered into the right lane causing the victim to lose control of the motorcycle and strike a light pole.
Where Are The Workers? One Of Bismarck’s Favorite Restaurants Closes
Another Bismarck restaurant announced it is struggling to keep things running. Bismarck's beloved "Noodlezip" is now feeling the effects of the worker shortage. The owner, Marty Lee, posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, stating the restaurant would be closing due to lack of employees. Is This Really Goodbye?. According to...
Simply Laundry: new full-service pick-up and delivery laundry service aims to give customers more time
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Raise your hand if you love doing laundry. It’s a chore most of us despise. It can be time-consuming and sometimes, those piles of clothes to wash, dry, fold and put away can be overwhelming. But there’s good news. A Mandan woman wants to...
