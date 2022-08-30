Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado falls to Wichita State in sweep, picks up first loss of season
The Shockers stung the Bears and handed the University of Northern Colorado its first loss of the season. Despite beating North Carolina and Colorado State, UNC (3-1) couldn’t get things going against Wichita State (3-2). It fell in straight sets (18-25, 20-25, 18-25) in a lackluster outing in Omaha, Nebraska.
Fort Morgan Times
Predictions for game day: Northern Colorado vs. Houston Baptist
UNC 30 – HBU 24. Despite the 32-point margin of victory, it may be a closer matchup this time around. UNC will have home field advantage and is expected to have a better flow this season after holding winter workouts, spring ball and summer practices. Houston Baptist, however, made...
Fort Morgan Times
CSU Rams looking forward to Michigan challenge
When Colorado State takes the field Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., it will not only be the largest stage the players have been on, but it will also be the largest crowd to watch the Rams play in the history of the program. While it might...
Fort Morgan Times
Former CU Buffs say coaching turnover, instability played major roles in decision to leave Boulder: “It was exhausting.”
As Mark Perry did a head count, his head started spinning. The TCU safety and former CU stopper committed out of Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School to then-Buffs coach Mike MacIntyre in July 2018. From that point until Christmas 2021, CU went through two different strength-and-conditioning coaches, three different safeties coaches and three different head coaches — and a fourth, if you count interim Kurt Roper, who lost at Cal in November 2018 after MacIntyre had been let go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
Fort Morgan Times
Kiszla: CU Buffs’ big challenge is to slay vampire that has sucked life from football program
BOULDER — To have any shot of beating the Horned Frogs or Golden Gophers on the football field, the CU Buffs must first drive a stake through the heart of a vampire in their locker room. How have the Buffs gotten ensnared in the trap of habitual losing? Why...
Fort Morgan Times
Lauren Woodhull extends scoring streak, lifts UNC to win over Omaha
UNC (3-0-2) beat Omaha (1-2-2) behind an early goal from sophomore Lauren Woodhull. The forward from Westminster scored in the third minute of the match, with junior forward Melina Faris picking up the assist. That goal carried the Bears to their third straight win at home. “The first five minutes...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Sports Notebook: Smoky Hill forfeits Week 1 football victory
The Smoky Hill football team turned in a quality performance in the opening week of the 2022 season, but it will no longer appear in the win column. The Buffaloes defeated Denver East 40-21 on Aug. 27 at sun-drenched All-City Stadium in Denver with an impressive showing that saw senior Tyliq Bowers and sophomore John Bass III both rush for a pair of touchdowns and Roscoe Taylor score defensively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5280.com
The Best College Football Bars in Denver
The influx of transplants to Denver over the years has also meant a flood of out-of-state NCAA football fandoms in the Mile High City—with new watch parties, local game day traditions, and, of course, college football bars to match. Local alumni chapters and dedicated fans of dozens of DI universities have staked their claims on various watering holes around town. So, to help you find your alma mater’s mile-high basecamp for fall weekends (and to help you avoid the bars where you maybe wouldn’t want to be seen in your team’s colors), we’ve mapped out tried-and-true spots around Denver to cheer on your team.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years. Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2. Einstein said...
nypressnews.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Russell Wilson reportedly signs 5-year deal with Broncos
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension, first reported by ESPN, had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
theprowersjournal.com
Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes to Present Their Perspectives on the Sand Creek Massacre in a November Exhibition at the History Colorado Center
Three Tribal Nations and History Colorado Partner to Give an Authentic Representation of Atrocity’s Impact. DENVER – On November 19, 2022, a new exhibition “The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever,” opens at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The exhibition will recount the deadliest day in Colorado history—November 29, 1864—when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village of Cheyenne and Arapaho who were promised military protection. More than 230 women, children and elders were killed. The exhibition is being made in deep consultation with representatives from the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. For the first time, History Colorado will be telling the full story of the Sand Creek Massacre based on tribal accounts and oral histories from the descendants of those who survived that terrible day.
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
viatravelers.com
28 Best Things to Do in Estes Park, Colorado
Are you planning a vacation to Estes Park, Colorado? If so, then congratulations on the great choice! This little town in the Rocky Mountains has a bit of everything, and it certainly has something for everyone to enjoy. Most people come to this area to visit Rocky Mountain National Park,...
Comments / 0