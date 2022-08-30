ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

An intriguing season opener for Jordan Strachan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina opens the season tonight against Georgia State, edge rusher Jordan Strachan will look across the field at Williams-Brice Stadium and see former teammates and coaches. Strachan came to Georgia State in 2017 as a safety. In his redshirt year, he moved to defensive...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

USC vs. Georgia State: What's at stake in the matchup

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia State (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Line: South Carolina by 12 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. The matchup begins one of the most anticipated seasons for South Carolina in years. Fans are exited after a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

One on One with Spencer Rattler

The Spencer Rattler era is just hours away from its official beginning. The former Oklahoma quarterback is ready to make his mark in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina and Clemson women's soccer teams battle to a draw

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first contest of the season with the arch-rivals took place at Stone Stadium as the fourth-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team hosted Clemson in front of 5,330 fans. The Tigers got things started quickly after kickoff, with Maria Manousos scoring the first goal of the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

UCF firepower too much to overcome for S.C. State

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee threw four touchdown passes, the UCF defense allowed less than 100 yards, and the Knights defeated FCS South Carolina State 56-10 in a season opener on Thursday night. In addition to Plumlee's TD passes, he ran for a...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
WLTX.com

Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy