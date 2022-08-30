Read full article on original website
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
An intriguing season opener for Jordan Strachan
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina opens the season tonight against Georgia State, edge rusher Jordan Strachan will look across the field at Williams-Brice Stadium and see former teammates and coaches. Strachan came to Georgia State in 2017 as a safety. In his redshirt year, he moved to defensive...
USC vs. Georgia State: What's at stake in the matchup
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia State (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Line: South Carolina by 12 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. The matchup begins one of the most anticipated seasons for South Carolina in years. Fans are exited after a...
One on One with Spencer Rattler
The Spencer Rattler era is just hours away from its official beginning. The former Oklahoma quarterback is ready to make his mark in Columbia.
South Carolina and Clemson women's soccer teams battle to a draw
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first contest of the season with the arch-rivals took place at Stone Stadium as the fourth-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team hosted Clemson in front of 5,330 fans. The Tigers got things started quickly after kickoff, with Maria Manousos scoring the first goal of the...
UCF firepower too much to overcome for S.C. State
ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee threw four touchdown passes, the UCF defense allowed less than 100 yards, and the Knights defeated FCS South Carolina State 56-10 in a season opener on Thursday night. In addition to Plumlee's TD passes, he ran for a...
Two deaths reported on USC campus
USC has asked SLED to help investigate the deaths. SLED says that both appear to be unrelated.
Parking and traffic for USC game may cause some backups
We've got some of the best advice for managing traffic on gameday. First tip arrive early.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. gets behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt still climbs behind the wheel occassionally with his most recent appearance coming in his annual Xfinity Series one-off, Back in April, he recorded an 11th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in April. On Wednesday night, Earnhardt was at the North Wilkesboro Speedway where he...
Allen University to renovate, reopen Carver Theatre
Allen University plans to renovate and reopen Carver Theatre on Harden Street. The building hasn't functioned as a movie theatre for over 50 years.
Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
Crime a concern along Irmo-Columbia border
Residents along the Irmo-Columbia border say crime is a big concern. Here's what leasers in both communities are doing about it.
Calhoun County Cares supports the community
Calhoun County cares says it is more than a thrift store. Its also a neighbor to the community.
