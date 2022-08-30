ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Examiner

Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving

LINCOLN — Scott Frakes, handpicked by Gov. Pete Ricketts to turn around a troubled state prison system, has announced that he’s leaving his $255,000-a-year post in October. Frakes, who is now 64, was hired shortly after Ricketts took office in 2015. At the time, the Nebraska Department of Corrections was reeling from multiple problems, including […] The post Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Kansas Reflector

Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
klkntv.com

24 early childhood educators in Nebraska will win $1,000 each

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with We Care For Kids to give away $24,000 to early childhood educators across the state. They are calling this the Early Childhood Champion Award. In October, two early childhood educators will be chosen to win a $1,000...
kfornow.com

2022 Study: Nebraska Among Top 10 Safest States

USA states on map: Nebraska (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Nebraska is among the safest states in the country. The market research firm, TOP Data, analyzed 37 metrics organized into 6 key indicators of crime and prevention, including Personal Safety, Public Safety, Financial Safety, Mental Health, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Public Security.
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska gets $87.7 million in additional funds for broadband expansion

LINCOLN — Nebraska is getting an additional $87.7 million for its so-called Broadband Bridge program to improve high-speed internet services across the state. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the award Tuesday. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and part of President Joe Biden’s push to improve broadband coverage.
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska farm battles worker shortage by hiring Ukrainians from war-torn region

NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the U.S. continues to fight through worker shortages, the agricultural industry still finds itself struggling to stay fully staffed. The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program provides opportunities to international workers, and its service is now connecting Ukraine with a northeast Nebraska farm. Wolff Farms in Madison...
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
iheart.com

Governor Receives Names For Southeast Nebraska Judgeship

The Judicial Nominating Commission provides the following three names for the Governor’s consideration for County Judge in the Second Judicial District, which consists of Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe Counties: James M. Buchanan, Omaha, Gage R. Cobb, Gretna, and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth. The primary place of office for this...
