Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
State senator to Nebraska AG: Compel St. Francis Ministries to save documents
State senator Machaela Cavanaugh asked AG Doug Peterson to compel St. Francis and its former leaders to save any documents and for the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate.
Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes, handpicked by Gov. Pete Ricketts to turn around a troubled state prison system, has announced that he’s leaving his $255,000-a-year post in October. Frakes, who is now 64, was hired shortly after Ricketts took office in 2015. At the time, the Nebraska Department of Corrections was reeling from multiple problems, including […] The post Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WOWT
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
Nebraska corrections director and fire marshal resign
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Thursday that Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director (NDCS) Scott Frakes and State Fire Marshal Chris Cantrell will be leaving their posts in October.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
klkntv.com
24 early childhood educators in Nebraska will win $1,000 each
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with We Care For Kids to give away $24,000 to early childhood educators across the state. They are calling this the Early Childhood Champion Award. In October, two early childhood educators will be chosen to win a $1,000...
kfornow.com
2022 Study: Nebraska Among Top 10 Safest States
USA states on map: Nebraska (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Nebraska is among the safest states in the country. The market research firm, TOP Data, analyzed 37 metrics organized into 6 key indicators of crime and prevention, including Personal Safety, Public Safety, Financial Safety, Mental Health, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Public Security.
klkntv.com
21,000 Nebraska homes and businesses to benefit from broadband initiative, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The White House announced on Tuesday that five states, including Nebraska, will receive a total of $10 billion to provide broadband internet access to underserved communities. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Development Program identifies unserved and underserved communities as those that have no or very...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska gets $87.7 million in additional funds for broadband expansion
LINCOLN — Nebraska is getting an additional $87.7 million for its so-called Broadband Bridge program to improve high-speed internet services across the state. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the award Tuesday. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and part of President Joe Biden’s push to improve broadband coverage.
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska farm battles worker shortage by hiring Ukrainians from war-torn region
NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the U.S. continues to fight through worker shortages, the agricultural industry still finds itself struggling to stay fully staffed. The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program provides opportunities to international workers, and its service is now connecting Ukraine with a northeast Nebraska farm. Wolff Farms in Madison...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
iheart.com
Governor Receives Names For Southeast Nebraska Judgeship
The Judicial Nominating Commission provides the following three names for the Governor’s consideration for County Judge in the Second Judicial District, which consists of Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe Counties: James M. Buchanan, Omaha, Gage R. Cobb, Gretna, and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth. The primary place of office for this...
West Nile Virus detected in northeast Nebraska
A Nebraska county has reported an area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
klkntv.com
Nebraska film officer’s 28-year career included working with Payne, Coen brothers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska isn’t your typical backdrop for a Hollywood blockbuster. Yet some films do prefer a taste of what the state has to offer, and that’s where Laurie Richards typically comes in. But after a 28-year career in Nebraska’s film industry, Film Officer Richards...
