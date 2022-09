ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Arozarena has the ability to put on a show at any time. “On a given night, we know that he could be the most talented player on the field,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Speed, athleticism, power, excitement, the energy that he brings. He’s a special, special player for our game. I think he’s the type of player that fans come to the ballpark to see.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO