Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating after shots fired at driver
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Someone fired multiple shots at a woman while she was driving near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North at around 2:45 p.m. The woman was not hurt. A Columbus police officer was in the area and...
wcbi.com
Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours. Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block...
wcbi.com
Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities
STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
Commercial Dispatch
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting
The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Man in jail after being accused of shooting at woman in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail, accused of shooting at a woman in Columbus. Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired several shots at a woman driving in the area of 18th Street and 11th Avenue North. A Columbus Police Investigator was in the area...
wtva.com
2 arrested, 1 still wanted for Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. The Columbus Police Department identified the shooting victim as Javeon Colebrook, 16, who is recovering from surgery. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three...
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing persons case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot - but Tuesday was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked...
Commercial Dispatch
County may increase fee for housing city prisoners
Lowndes County needs to raise the rate it charges to house city prisoners, and county officials have suggested setting up a meeting with Columbus mayor and city council to talk about it. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that he is working on a...
wtva.com
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
wcbi.com
Mississippi sheriff’s offices receive thousands of donated water bottles to send to Jackson as water crisis continues
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Water donations for Jackson are pouring into sheriff’s offices across the state after a call to action by Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association. “The Vardaman Fire Department, Mounce Supermarket (are assisting), TNT in Bruce gave a pallet,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
‘Very dangerous’ Starkville teen sought in shooting
Authorities are still looking for a Starkville teen suspected of shooting someone Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Cameron Jones, 17, is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered “very dangerous,” according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. He evaded capture, despite a lengthy manhunt Wednesday evening in north Starkville involving multiple agencies.
wcbi.com
Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
wcbi.com
Price to keep inmates in Lowndes County Jail to increase
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The cost of everything is going up, and that’s likely going to include the cost of keeping city inmates in the Lowndes County Jail. For over 20 years, the county has charged the city of Columbus $25 per day for each city inmate being housed in the County Jail.
Pilot calls 911 threatening to crash plane in Mississippi, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — The Tupelo Police Department (TPD) is investigating a call dispatch received early this morning. TPD was notified about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. According to police, the pilot made contact with E911 and threatened...
wcbi.com
A Tuesday night shooting leaves one Clay County man and another injured
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting. One is dead, one is seriously injured, and police say the third family member was the shooter. It’s difficult enough when a family member is the victim of a...
wcbi.com
Columbus city leaders still working on budget plan
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are still hammering out a budget plan. After getting feedback from residents at a public hearing, the Mayor and City Council held a work session to iron out details for next year’s spending plan. A couple of things have changed in...
wtva.com
WATCH LIVE - Rogue plane lands in field in Benton County; pilot in custody
11:22 a.m., authorities will hold a press conference at noon. 11:13 a.m, the pilot has been identified as Cory Patterson of Shannon. 10:55 a.m., the plane landed safely in a field in Benton County. The pilot is alive and is in custody. 10:37 a.m., the plane landed in a field...
Commercial Dispatch
Fifth applicant enters fray for CRA
A fifth man has applied for the opening on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Eric Thomas, owner of Factory Direct Furniture on Gardner Boulevard, applied Tuesday, according to City Hall records. “I love Columbus, I love our community, and there’s a lot of redevelopment going on,” he said. “I know...
Comments / 2