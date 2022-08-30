ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Columbus police investigating after shots fired at driver

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Someone fired multiple shots at a woman while she was driving near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North at around 2:45 p.m. The woman was not hurt. A Columbus police officer was in the area and...
Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours. Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block...
Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities

STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting

The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
Man in jail after being accused of shooting at woman in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail, accused of shooting at a woman in Columbus. Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired several shots at a woman driving in the area of 18th Street and 11th Avenue North. A Columbus Police Investigator was in the area...
2 arrested, 1 still wanted for Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. The Columbus Police Department identified the shooting victim as Javeon Colebrook, 16, who is recovering from surgery. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three...
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
County may increase fee for housing city prisoners

Lowndes County needs to raise the rate it charges to house city prisoners, and county officials have suggested setting up a meeting with Columbus mayor and city council to talk about it. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that he is working on a...
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
‘Very dangerous’ Starkville teen sought in shooting

Authorities are still looking for a Starkville teen suspected of shooting someone Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Cameron Jones, 17, is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered “very dangerous,” according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. He evaded capture, despite a lengthy manhunt Wednesday evening in north Starkville involving multiple agencies.
Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
Price to keep inmates in Lowndes County Jail to increase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The cost of everything is going up, and that’s likely going to include the cost of keeping city inmates in the Lowndes County Jail. For over 20 years, the county has charged the city of Columbus $25 per day for each city inmate being housed in the County Jail.
Columbus city leaders still working on budget plan

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are still hammering out a budget plan. After getting feedback from residents at a public hearing, the Mayor and City Council held a work session to iron out details for next year’s spending plan. A couple of things have changed in...
Fifth applicant enters fray for CRA

A fifth man has applied for the opening on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Eric Thomas, owner of Factory Direct Furniture on Gardner Boulevard, applied Tuesday, according to City Hall records. “I love Columbus, I love our community, and there’s a lot of redevelopment going on,” he said. “I know...
