wnky.com
Man arrested after police retrieve stolen catalytic converters in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Police say a man was arrested after stealing multiple catalytic converters from the Gillie Hyde car lot. Glasgow police got a call after employees realized the catalytic converters were missing from some of the vehicles. After investigation, police caught up with 34-year-old Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow in Walmart’s parking lot.
WBKO
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
wcluradio.com
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman is facing charges after authorities say she ran through a fence and hit a parked car while driving under the influence. Glasgow police arrested 71-year-old Lena Carver of Glasgow Sunday after receiving a call about an accident on Happy Valley Road. Police stated that,...
wnky.com
2 charged with manslaughter, 1 dead in drunk driving crash in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women are behind bars after a man died this morning following a crash involving drunk driving. The Scottsville Police Department responded to an injury accident on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31-E and KY 100. A 2017 Nissan...
wcluradio.com
Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested following traffic stop on parkway
A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.
WBKO
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
adairvoice.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County. The vehicle was...
lakercountry.com
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
wdrb.com
Accused driver in fatal wrong-way I-65 crash could get HIP if he posts $250,000 bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver charged with murder in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 last Sunday could be placed on home incarceration, but he'll have to pay a $250,000 bond first. Thomas Catalina, 43, appeared before Jefferson Circuit Judge Anne Delahanty Thursday morning, where a not-guilty plea was...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Porch Pirate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday August 11, 2022 an Amazon delivery driver left a package on the front porch of a residence. Officers say at around 2:00 p.m. that same day, another person is seen knocking on that same front porch door. Two additional bags can be seen on the porch.
wnky.com
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
wnky.com
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
WBKO
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb, of Scottsville was involved in a fatal car crash. The Scottsville police department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill Wednesday morning. Lamb was traveling South on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005...
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
