lynnwoodtoday.com
Northwest Neighbors Network looking for board members
Are you passionate about helping seniors age well in their own homes? Are you looking for volunteer opportunities with a committed, enthusiastic nonprofit board of directors? The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is looking for board members willling to serve for six to eight hours per month and one- to two-year terms.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Fair on 44th community block party returns Sept. 10
The City of Lynnwood is hosting the Fair on 44th — its annual health and safety community block party — on Saturday, Sept. 10 and everyone is invited. Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the city will be closing down 44th Avenue West from the fire station to the police station for a community celebration that runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
shorelineareanews.com
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edward Mitzel: Memorial service Sept. 10 at Life Church in Arlington
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 10th at 2pm at Life Church 360, 3131 Smokey Pt Dr, suite 1-B, Arlington, WA 98223. Reception will follow. Ed, the son of Christian and Anna (Miller) Mitzel, was born on December 3, 1945 on the family farm near Orrin, North Dakota. He was the 12th child of 15. Ed loved telling stories about growing up on the family farm. One story he told often was how he learned from his dad how to plow a field perfectly straight; Aim the cap on top of the tractor with a fence post and never look back. That was how he lived, always trying to look ahead to the goal at hand. Being one of the youngest Ed had many nieces and nephews around his age to hang out with. He enjoyed his family gatherings on the farm immensely.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Family-owned brewery now open in Lynnwood
What began as a passion project during the early stages of the pandemic has quickly become a dream turned reality for Brandon and Jordan Molina. This father-son duo has opened Peace of Mind Brewing at 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood, on Aug. 22. “We are excited to finally pour for...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
75 people experiencing homelessness in Chinatown-International District moved to shelter
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homeless Authority said on Tuesday that 75 people who were experiencing homelessness in the Chinatown-International District were moved to shelters, inpatient treatments or other types of housing resources. The efforts to support people living at Interstate 5 and South Dearborn Street...
My Clallam County
PA City Council to consider accepting nearly $1M share of opioid settlement
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday, September 6, the Port Angeles City Council will discuss the terms of a massive settlement the State of Washington reached with 3 separate opioid distributors. Under the terms of the settlement, the State is eligible to receive up to $518 million, to be paid...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Laura Edith Jones: Longtime nurse had an adventurous spirit
Laura Jones, 72, passed away at her home August 26, 2022, after her 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Her many friends and family from Hawaii to Sweden followed her last days in hospice. Laura was born October 11, 1949 in Pomeroy, a small farming and ranching community in southeast Washington, the daughter of Walter R and Eudocia Fay Dawson. Laura married her High School Sweetheart, Michael Ralph Jones, in December of 1967.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Three Edmonds College students among 18 nationwide to receive Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship
Edmonds College students Breshna Amany, Jenaya McCann, and Amy Nguyen have each been awarded a $250 scholarship sponsored by Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee. Amany, McCann and Nguyen are among 18 students selected to receive this award nationwide.
kpug1170.com
Teachers at second Western Washington school district vote to go on strike
Teachers at a second Western Washington school district have voted to go on strike and a third strike vote is looming. KOMO reports member of the Port Angeles Education Association have decided to strike rather than work without a contract. The current teachers’ contract expires Wednesday, August 31 and the...
KUOW
Fishing boat that sank in orca habitat ran into trouble 24 hours earlier
The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
