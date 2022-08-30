Read full article on original website
National Derby Rallies makes a pit stop in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for family-fun this Labor Day weekend, look no further than the National Derby Rallies National Championships!. The 2022 National Derby Rallies Nationals have made a return pit stop to Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, KY. The soap-box races will take place this weekend, with five divisions set to rev their engines.
Hilltoppers in Hawaii- follow along News 40
WAIKIKI, Hi.-News 40 is traveling down with the Western Kentucky University football team to Hawaii this weekend!. The Hilltoppers face off against the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, 11 p.m. CT. This will be the first meeting between the two teams in history. There’s a lot of memories...
Dr. Delroy Hire and Patricia Hire make multimillion-dollar estate commitment to WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dr. Delroy Hire and his wife, Patricia Hire, have made an estate commitment to Western Kentucky University through a trust valued at a multimillion-dollar amount. When asked why he gives back, Dr. Hire answered simply, “I set things up to help people.”. The son...
Two Adairville Elementary students tackle the football field
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Caydence Baker and Hadley Morgan are not what you would expect when someone mentions football players, but that is exactly what they are. For both students, this is their first year playing Junior Pro Football for Logan County. This is both girls’ first year playing the...
Epicenter claims victory at Travers Stakes, heads to Breeders’ Cup
SARATOGA, N.Y. – Epicenter continues his winning ways, placing first at the Travers Stakes in Saratoga, New York. “You’re relieved once you saw him out in the open and knew he had an opening to go through, and then once he turned it on it was amazing that he dominated them that much, he ran super that day.”
Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
Fireworks to be allowed in Bowling Green for Labor Day weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning tomorrow, residents in Bowling Green can legally set off those unused Fourth of July fireworks!. The City of Bowling Green amended the fireworks ordinance after a burn ban prohibited setting off fireworks during the July 4 holiday. The revised ordinance says anyone in city...
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding to hold volunteer orientations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding is holding orientation events for September Volunteers. The center’s website says they work with individuals who have “mental, physical, emotional and behavioral disabilities” using assistance from horses. The first orientation will take place next Thursday, Sept. 8 at...
Fireworks in September? Fourth of July Redo!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The city of Bowling Green is allowing citizens to set off fireworks Labor Day weekend at no risk. This is due to the city being on a burn ban during Fourth of July weekend, as the state was seeing a drought. Many citizens hoped the burn ban would end or pause over the weekend but to an unfortunate end for those who have a love of pyrotechnics, to ensure that no emergency incidents resulted around the holiday, Bowling Green continued to enforce the ban, also including fireworks in that decision.
Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
West Kentucky residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024
It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
Bowling Green (KY) Breaks Ground on New Fire Station, Gets $1 Million Block Grant
Bowling Green (KY) broke ground on a new fire station in the company of the Kentucky governor and congressman who gave the city a $1 million grant to help pay for it, according to a report published by WBKO 13 News. According to the report, the new station will be...
Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning
Another superload will be traveling along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit, then head east on I-24 to the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit.
Barren Co. Schools drop off buses and supplies in eastern KY
BARREN CO., Ky.-Three Barren County School buses made their way to eastern Kentucky this morning, filled with supplies to help the devastated community. Three staff members left at 5 a.m. this morning and drove the buses to Letcher County High School. They are donating the buses to the school district to use. Letcher County lost 28 buses in the flood.
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
School board approves contracts for consolidation project construction manager, architect
The Christian County School Board approved contracts in relation to the consolidated high school construction project at Thursday’s meeting. The first contract was to hire Alliance Corporation out of Glasgow, Kentucky to serve the district as construction managers throughout the consolidation construction project. Executive Vice President Tim Geegan says that includes pre-construction items, such as a redesign of the project to hopefully get it into the range of the desired budget.
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
Highway dedication for beloved and late founder of Barren-Metcalfe EMS
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials gathered in Glasgow Thursday morning, to dedicate a portion of a local highway to the late Michael Swift. Swift was the founder of the Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services, and he retired in September of 2016 after more than 41 years with the service. He was also the Barren County coroner prior to his retirement. He died unexpectedly in March 2017 at the age of 66.
Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS
It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
Woman Flown To Tennessee Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Richard Mills Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 77-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face, chest and arm after being attacked by a dog. The woman was taken by ambulance to...
