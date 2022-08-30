ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Jax Appreciates Phoebe's Apology a Little Too Much

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This preview is not trash. The Freeform comedy Everything's Trash wraps up its first season on Sept. 7, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. In the clip, podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) apologizes to Jax (June Diane Raphael), her formidable boss, for her unhinged behavior—which may or may not have included some minor theft.
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
E! News

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago

Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.
E! News

Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony

Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
E! News

Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde

Watch: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde. Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion. The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.
E! News

Sharon Stone Reveals Her Past Relationship Ended After She Refused to Get Botox

Watch: Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched" When it comes to Botox, Sharon Stone's basic instinct is to steer clear of it. During an interview with Vogue Arabia, Sharon revealed that her recent relationship with a younger man, whose identity she didn't disclose, ended after the topic of getting the cosmetic treatment came up. When Sharon's boyfriend at the time asked her if she used Botox, she recalled responding, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."
E! News

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Trailer: Amber Reacts to Losing Her Custody Battle

Watch: Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James. These Teen Moms are ready for their next chapter. The trailer for MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter dropped Sept. 1, ahead of the show's Sept. 6 premiere date. In it, we get our first glimpse of the current lives of the stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2—including the very public custody battle over 4-year-old son James that star Amber Portwood lost this summer.
Deadline

CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates; ‘The Young And The Restless’ Hits Milestone

CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...
E! News

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance

Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
E! News

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

