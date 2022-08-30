Read full article on original website
Related
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Shocking Season 3 Trailer Is Here
Watch: RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case. "I'm innocent!" That's what Jen Shah declares in E! News' exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three. Returning Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen will be joined by RHOSLC...
Michael Fishman Opens Up About Leaving The Conners, And It Sounds Like There’s More To The Story
O.G. Roseanne vet Michael Fishman spoke up about exiting The Conners ahead of Season 5, but things still aren't very clear.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Preview: Elizabeth Won't Sing for an Audience
Watch: Elizabeth Wants to Make Nursery Rhyme Music on 90 Day Fiance. Elizabeth has some stage fright. In this exclusive clip from Sept. 4's episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth is giving a tour of her house to some friends when she reveals a possible career switch.
Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About "Devastating" Split From Lost Co-star Evangeline Lilly
Watch: Simu Liu SPEAKS OUT Against Evangeline Lilly's Vaccine Stance. Dominic Monaghan and Evangeline Lilly are islands apart these days. The Lord of the Rings actor recently got candid about his past relationships, revealing that his biggest heartbreak was his split from his Lost co-star. "I've only really got my...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Jax Appreciates Phoebe's Apology a Little Too Much
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This preview is not trash. The Freeform comedy Everything's Trash wraps up its first season on Sept. 7, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. In the clip, podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) apologizes to Jax (June Diane Raphael), her formidable boss, for her unhinged behavior—which may or may not have included some minor theft.
Meet the Castaways of Survivor’s Most “Extreme” Season Yet
Survivors, drop your buffs. CBS announced the cast of the hit reality competition's 43rd season Aug. 31, and we've got a sneak peek at 18 castaways who are getting ready to fight it out on the beach. Castaways include everyone from a U.S. paralympic runner to a 19-year-old pet cremator....
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago
Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Rock Called Out By Nicole Simpson’s Family For Comparing Her Murder Scene To The Oscars
Chris Rock has been called out by Nicole Brown Simpson’s family after making a distasteful joke comparing her 1994 murder to him returning to the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith’s slap last year. Rock made the joke at a recent show in Phoenix, where he said...
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Luke Volker is grieving after the loss of his fiancée. Just a few days after actress Charlbi Dean passed away at age 32, Luke shared a heart-wrenching video to Instagram to address her death. "I wanted to just post a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony
Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth
Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde
Watch: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde. Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion. The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.
Sharon Stone Reveals Her Past Relationship Ended After She Refused to Get Botox
Watch: Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched" When it comes to Botox, Sharon Stone's basic instinct is to steer clear of it. During an interview with Vogue Arabia, Sharon revealed that her recent relationship with a younger man, whose identity she didn't disclose, ended after the topic of getting the cosmetic treatment came up. When Sharon's boyfriend at the time asked her if she used Botox, she recalled responding, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Trailer: Amber Reacts to Losing Her Custody Battle
Watch: Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James. These Teen Moms are ready for their next chapter. The trailer for MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter dropped Sept. 1, ahead of the show's Sept. 6 premiere date. In it, we get our first glimpse of the current lives of the stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2—including the very public custody battle over 4-year-old son James that star Amber Portwood lost this summer.
Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new. In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home. "Here's to beautiful...
CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates; ‘The Young And The Restless’ Hits Milestone
CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...
Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance
Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
E! News
208K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0