Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Science Hill football
Science Hill proved an inhospitable host Friday night when West Ridge visited Tipton Stadium for a Region 1-6A opener. The Hilltoppers blasted out of the gates on their way to a 49-7 victory.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge vs. Sullivan East golf
The West Ridge boys defeated Sullivan East 163-171 on Thursday. Grayson Manis (39) was the top golfer for West Ridge, while Matt Durham (39) led East. The East girls beat West Ridge 94-98. Evie Leonard (46) had the low score for the Lady Patriots, and Arabella Laughlin (47) led the West Ridge girls.
Johnson City Press
Volunteer students rake in awards at Appalachian Fair
CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair. The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
Johnson City Press
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener
MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers, Wolves prepare for Region 1-6A opener
Football starts again for Science Hill and West Ridge on Friday, which is a good thing for both teams. The new rivals will meet in the Region 1-6A opener at Tipton Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
VanDyke wraps up fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway
KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet, finished 1.426 seconds ahead of NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet also prepared in VanDyke’s shop, in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
Johnson City Press
Indians looking for another shutout against Hurricanes
The Dobyns-Bennett football team is yet to be scored upon this season and coach Joey Christian would like to keep it that way when the No. 8-ranked Indians (2-0) host Morristown East (1-1) Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. In wins over Tennessee...
Johnson City Press
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. It takes him only about 18 seconds and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
Johnson City Press
Boone, Cyclones game moved to ETSU
Daniel Boone saw an opportunity that coincided with a difficulty. The Trailblazers, who are still waiting for lighting to be installed at their home football field, moved their Sept. 9 football game against Elizabethton to East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
ETSU rolls to win over Mars Hill in Quarles debut
Getting big plays in all three phases of the game, the George Quarles era of East Tennessee State football got off to a rousing start Thursday night. The Bucs, ranked No. 11 in the FCS polls, hammered Mars Hill 44-7 at Greene Stadium in Quarles’ debut as head coach. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, while quarterback Tyler Riddell threw for three touchdowns overall. Riddell finished 14 of 19 passing for 197 yards before backup Baron May replaced him in the third quarter.
Johnson City Press
Cyclones, top-ranked Greeneville renew fierce rivalry
Over the last five seasons, Class 4A teams in Tennessee have kept tabs on the rivalry between Elizabethton and Greeneville. That’s because one of these teams has played for a state championship in each of the last five years, winning four times.
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Park renovations approved
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of a recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park that will be financed by a state grant.
Johnson City Press
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
Johnson City Press
Greeneville's defense smothers Elizabethton
GREENEVILLE — The latest chapter in the Elizabethton-Greeneville football series went the way of the Greene Devils. The Cyclones were unable to solve the Greeneville defense in a 21-0 decision at Burley Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Johnson County falls to Chuckey-Doak
MOUNTAIN CITY — Brock Rush had a pick six, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving score as Chuckey-Doak steamrolled Johnson County by a score 39-6 in high school football Thursday night. It was the Region 1-3A opener for both teams.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers run away from Wolves
There’s still plenty of life and fight left in Science Hill’s football team. One week after a humbling loss to Anderson County, the Hilltoppers opened Region 1-6A play with a resounding 49-7 win over West Ridge on Friday night at Tipton Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Back to Hogwarts celebrated at Elizabethton Library on Thursday
ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.
Johnson City Press
Rye Cove dumps Northwood for first 2-0 start since 2004
CLINCHPORT — It’s been nearly two decades since Rye Cove started its football season as strong as it has this year. The Eagles used a strong second-half effort Friday to take a 20-0 nondistrict win over Northwood, moving to 2-0 on the season.
Johnson City Press
Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
