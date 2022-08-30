ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Keanu Reeves
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

‘Meg Ryan Fall’ Is the Best Time of the Year. Of Course the Internet is Ruining It.

I turn on my computer. I wait impatiently as it boots up. I go online, and my breath catches in my chest—until I hear three little words: “Meg Ryan Fall.”As true devotees of the Meg Ryan Fall movement will undoubtedly note, this is a play on a line from Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail. Alongside When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail is one of Ephron's three Meg Ryan rom-coms to have inspired the yearly trend we now know as either “Nora Ephron Season” or, more commonly, Meg Ryan Fall.I like to think that I am...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Newsweek
IndieWire

‘Monica’ Review: Trace Lysette Gets Her Own Pensive Family Drama

Mirrors are more than just refracted light — they are how we see ourselves and a reflection of how others see us. Reflections are everywhere in “Monica,” an understated family drama starring Trace Lysette as a woman who reluctantly returns home to see her estranged and ailing mother. Shot in an elegant 1:1 aspect ratio, we see Monica through French doors left ajar, in the glass frames of childhood photos, and the patina of the antique mirror in her mother’s girlish bedroom. If there is a reflection to be found, Monica is there. Caustic and frail, Eugenia (Patricia Clarkson) doesn’t recognize...
MOVIES
Fox News

Fox News

784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy