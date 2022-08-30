Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Chris Pratt shares funny video: 'FYI — men wear Spanx too'
Chris Pratt is having some fun with his Instagram followers. The "Jurassic World Dominion" star took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing and singing in the mirror while showing off his outfit for the day. "I got my Owen clothes right here. My wardrobe right here with...
Chris Rock says Will Smith slapped him over 'the nicest joke' he's ever told
Chris Rock addressed the Will Smith Oscars slap during his latest comedy show with Dave Chappelle in England. Rock and Chappelle began their joint tour at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday where they both discussed being attacked while performing shows. "Did that s--t hurt?" Rock told the audience,...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Alicia Keys Had This To Say About The Random Fan Who Kissed Her
Keys shared a brief word about the incident in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked's repost of the now-viral clip.
‘Meg Ryan Fall’ Is the Best Time of the Year. Of Course the Internet is Ruining It.
I turn on my computer. I wait impatiently as it boots up. I go online, and my breath catches in my chest—until I hear three little words: “Meg Ryan Fall.”As true devotees of the Meg Ryan Fall movement will undoubtedly note, this is a play on a line from Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail. Alongside When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail is one of Ephron's three Meg Ryan rom-coms to have inspired the yearly trend we now know as either “Nora Ephron Season” or, more commonly, Meg Ryan Fall.I like to think that I am...
‘Monica’ Review: Trace Lysette Gets Her Own Pensive Family Drama
Mirrors are more than just refracted light — they are how we see ourselves and a reflection of how others see us. Reflections are everywhere in “Monica,” an understated family drama starring Trace Lysette as a woman who reluctantly returns home to see her estranged and ailing mother. Shot in an elegant 1:1 aspect ratio, we see Monica through French doors left ajar, in the glass frames of childhood photos, and the patina of the antique mirror in her mother’s girlish bedroom. If there is a reflection to be found, Monica is there. Caustic and frail, Eugenia (Patricia Clarkson) doesn’t recognize...
