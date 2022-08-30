ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media Ahead of Miami (OH)

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke with the media following UK's practice on Tuesday evening, discussing the running back room, helping freshmen adjust and more.

Scangarello is entering his first regular season as Kentucky OC, replacing Liam Coen, who left after just one season in Lexington to return to Los Angeles, becoming the offensive coordinator for the Rams.

Kentucky opens its season against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST and can be viewed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Scangarello's media scrum can be viewed above.

Wildcats Today

Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Look: Kentucky Reveals Week One Uniforms

Kentucky football has revealed its uniform choice for their season opener against Miami (OH) on Saturday night:  Senior linebacker DeAndre Square is pictured with a familiar look for Kentucky, as the Wildcats will dawn a blue helmet, blue jersey and white pants on Saturday night against the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
LEXINGTON, KY
