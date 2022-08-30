Watch: Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media Ahead of Miami (OH)

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke with the media following UK's practice on Tuesday evening, discussing the running back room, helping freshmen adjust and more.

Scangarello is entering his first regular season as Kentucky OC, replacing Liam Coen, who left after just one season in Lexington to return to Los Angeles, becoming the offensive coordinator for the Rams.

Kentucky opens its season against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST and can be viewed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Scangarello's media scrum can be viewed above.

