Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
easyreadernews.com
Spot on – Savoring The Spot Restaurant
When Tonya Beaudet, and her late husband, Maurice, took over The Spot in 1981, it was one of three vegetarian/vegan restaurants in Los Angeles. “We closed on Tuesdays to visit LA’s only other two vegan restaurants, The Golden Temple next to the old Farmer’s Market; and Follow Your Heart Cafe, in the Valley,” Beaudet recalled.
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend in L.A. [9-2-2022 to 9-5-2022]
Okay, let’s go out on a limb and assume you’re not taking refuge under an air conditioning vent all weekend. You want options? We’ve got options. This September 2-5 in Los Angeles, catch the opening weekend of the L.A. Times Food Bowl, First Fridays in Chinatown, $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day, Fiesta Hermosa, KCRW Summer Nights at Grand Performances, Hooray LA! at The Ford, Americana in the Park, Back to the Valley, and more. Read on for the full list.
Head to North Long Beach for Coconut Honey Shrimp Musubis and Kimchi Butter Katsu Chicken
A lot of us who grew up in L.A.’s ‘hoods share a soft spot for Hawaiian food. It was what we graduated to after years of teriyaki chicken and beef plates; a cold scoop of creamy macaroni salad, served next to steamed rice, felt like the biggest upgrade in the world back then. Besides the poke invasion of Southern California that took place over the last five years, most casual Hawaiian spots have stuck to the same traditional menu, offering just-the-hits.
sanpedrotoday.com
Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots
It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Things to do this week: Sept. 2-8
You’re probably looking for a way to escape this intolerable heat and we’ve got you covered. Cool down at one of the many festivals happening by the beach, catch a movie from an indie filmmaker or taste some of the best vegan ice cream in SoCal to beat the heat.
This Old Neighborhood Market And Deli In Culver City Has A Gorgeous Hidden Patio
Tucked away on a residential street in L.A.’s hip Culver City neighborhood is a secret haven that has been serving up gourmet heaven since 1925. If you weren’t looking carefully, you’d easily mistake Jackson Deli and Market for a rundown cafe—as most locals would prefer. However, keen gem-seekers will know that the old handpainted sign leads to a backyard oasis and arguably the best pastrami sandwiches in Los Angeles. The main store boasts towering shelves lined with curated products and fresh produce. At the heart of it all, there’s a gleaming glass deli bar housing all the mouthwatering meats that get sliced up for your wrap or sandwich. You can choose a signature wrap or sandwich, or you could even custom-make your own from the incredible list of ingredients. Once you have your lunch of choice in hand, you can walk along the side alley with ivy-covered walls to a lush, hidden patio. You’ll find a picturesque garden with a fountain, a gazebo, a pond with fish, couches, a pizza oven (we’ll get back to this) and several tables with umbrellas.
sunset.com
Too Hot To Turn On The Stove? Try These No-Cook Recipes for Labor Day Weekend
A brutal heat wave is hovering throughout Southern California through Monday, bringing sweltering temperatures across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the southern Santa Barbara coast through Labor Day weekend. But you shouldn’t let the “heat dome” get in the way of a good time. If you’ve planned on entertaining or road tripping to bookend the summer, we’ve gathered some of our favorite recipes that don’t require you to turn on your stove (or grill, for that matter). Stay cool out there, folks!
progressivegrocer.com
Whole Foods Market Unveils Latest L.A.-Area Location
Whole Foods Market is bringing 1,700 local items from Southern California to its newest store in Los Angeles suburb Culver City. The 51,413-square-foot location also features items that have been hand-picked by Elena Garcia, local forager for Whole Foods’ Southern Pacific Region. Offerings from more than 40 local farms...
Headlines: Power Ranger Protects Boyle Heights Tamalero; Six-Story Mural Celebrates Hollywood Legends
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Red Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is out there protecting tamaleros in Boyle Heights. [BoyyleHeights]. —The...
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
A Massive Heat Wave Is Rolling To Los Angeles This Labor Day Weekend
Pump up the A/C and break out the fan and sunscreen. Things are heating up in Los Angeles! The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for Southern California from Wednesday morning through Monday evening. Temperatures can reach as high as could reach as high as 108 degrees in certain areas. They also shared tips on how to stay safe during this time: wear lightweight clothing, drink water, do not leave people/pets in vehicles, check on elderly neighbors, family & friends. Get their full recommendations here. LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK – VERY HOT! While it is still several days away, confidence is high for very hot conditions for the #LaborDay weekend. High risk of heat illnesses for most people, especially those active outdoors and without A/C. Please plan accordingly. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2J4l65QeeH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 29, 2022
Apartment Therapy
This Hidden Gem Los Angeles Store Has Sleek Home Decor at Five Below Prices
Once again, TikTok has some goodies to share with you. But this time, Goodies is the name of a home goods store with four locations throughout the Los Angeles area. The store, which sells on-trend ceramic, marble, and wooden items, has been deemed a budget-friendly shop for sourcing home decor. Not only is Goodies notable for their aesthetically pleasing design, but every item is priced under $25.
spectrumnews1.com
Cinecon Classic Film Festival finds new home at Hollywood Legion Theater
LOS ANGELES — The 58th edition of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival continues its celebration of rarely screened films from early silents to the Golden Age of Hollywood this year for the first time at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43. The festival is a gathering place for...
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
U.S. cities brace for mosquito invasion ahead of Labor Day
Los Angeles will be one of cities hit hardest by the blood-sucking pests, the data shows. There is a “very high” mosquito warning for the city on Friday, and Saturday. By Sunday, it will go down to “high.”
