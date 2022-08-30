A mountain lion was recently killed by law enforcement officers in a California town. According to KTVU, the incident occurred early in the morning on Friday, August 26 in Hollister when somebody spotted a 75-pound mountain lion crouched in their neighbor’s front yard and called the police. Officers from the Hollister Police Department called in support from wildlife officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), who deemed the big cat a safety threat. They planned to relocate it away from the populous neighborhood. With the police holding the perimeter, CDFW officers unsuccessfully tried to tranquilize the wild cat before it lunged at the police officers. They fired at it, hitting it at least once in the torso.

