Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they assisted Salinas Police by arresting a man Wednesday wanted for various felony crimes. Seaside Police said they were made aware of Jaymes Maurice Lambert, 38, last week. He was wanted for suspected attempted murder in Salinas. A Seaside Police officer called Lambert, recognized him from previous contact, and The post Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 31, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:21 a.m. Matter of Record on Canal St. 12:00 p.m. CPS Referral on N Russ St. 1:55 p.m. Vehicle abatement on Lon Sing Av. 3:00 p.m. Indecent exposure on Canal St. 5:31 p.m. Lewd or lascivious act with a child under...
DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey County Detectives say they recovered a ‘trove’ of property after a Pebble Beach burglary. Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit followed up on a home burglary there. They located a house on the 1100 block of W. Alisal Street in Salinas. After serving a warrant there, investigators say they found The post DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 5 Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Prunedale, CA]
PRUNEDALE, CA (September 2, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, a three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 left one dead and five others hurt. The incident occurred around 1:54 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the highway near State Route 156. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver and his...
King City gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of young couple
KING CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 21-year-old Salinas man was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for the murders of a King City couple last year. Raul Lucas, whom prosecutors said is a member of the Sureno criminal street gang, cursed prosecutors as his sentence was handed down, according to an announcement Wednesday […]
One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol Monterey confirms that at least one person is dead after a rollover crash on Hudson Landing Road and Hall Road. The crash was first reported before 3 p.m., and there are currently no road closures, said CHP. This is a developing story. The post One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
California Zoo Criticizes Police for Shooting Mountain Lion That Lunged at Them
A mountain lion was recently killed by law enforcement officers in a California town. According to KTVU, the incident occurred early in the morning on Friday, August 26 in Hollister when somebody spotted a 75-pound mountain lion crouched in their neighbor’s front yard and called the police. Officers from the Hollister Police Department called in support from wildlife officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), who deemed the big cat a safety threat. They planned to relocate it away from the populous neighborhood. With the police holding the perimeter, CDFW officers unsuccessfully tried to tranquilize the wild cat before it lunged at the police officers. They fired at it, hitting it at least once in the torso.
CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge”
The California Highway Patrol has the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp shut down at Crazy Horse Canyon Road because of a "person on a ledge." The post CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge” appeared first on KION546.
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
montereycountyweekly.com
Four unhoused men from Salinas are killed in a truck crash, leaving friends at a loss.
They were four men from the streets of Salinas’ Chinatown, helping someone move on Friday, Aug. 26, using a truck rented from Home Depot. The truck full of furniture was traveling east on Blanco Road after leaving Marina just before 3pm, heading toward Salinas. For reasons still unknown, the truck veered to the right and crashed into a traffic light pole at Blanco and Research Drive. It burst into flames and all four men perished, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.
benitolink.com
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
Mexican fentanyl smuggler sentenced to 7 years in prison in Monterey County death
MONTEREY -- A former employee of a Mexican pharmacy who smuggled 100s of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills into Monterey County, leading to at least one death has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.Francisco Javier Schraidt Rodriguez, 63, had pleaded guilty to distribution and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam in April.At the time of Rodriguez's 2020 indictment, then U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson raised the alarm about the pipeline of deadly fentanyl pouring into Monterey County."Fake Oxycodone pills are flooding Monterey County," said U.S. Attorney Anderson. "These fake pills are laced with fentanyl. The drug dealers who...
KSBW.com
Multi-vehicle crash sparks 9 acre grass fire in San Benito County
PAICINES, Calif. — Crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that was sparked by a multi-vehicle crash in the Paicines area, Cal Fire said. The fire burned nine acres, officials told Action News. Video above: Raw video of fire. It started around 5:30 p.m. after multiple vehicles...
Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol responded to a vegetation fire at Highway 25 at Cienega Road. CHP says a Subaru was speeding northbound when the driver lost control and then rolled over several times ejecting the driver from the car. The vehicle immediately bursts into flames causing a two acre fire. The post Vehicle rollover causes vegetation fire south of Hollister appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Mountain lion dies after shooting by police in Hollister
A young mountain lion that was shot by police on Aug. 26 in a residential area of Hollister died in the care of emergency veterinarians, according to authorities. The Hollister Police Department said its officers fired their weapons at the animal as it charged at the police, following a failed attempt by state Fish and Wildlife officials to strike the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. Local police and the game wardens had been at the scene, on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive in southeast Hollister, since early morning Aug. 26 in an effort to secure the neighborhood from the wild animal, according to authorities.
Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say 29-year-old Jose Gomez Jr. of Salinas was shot while trying to break into a home The post Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Cruising with the police
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Ever wondered what police do during their shifts? My first contact with officers was at my elementary school, Hollister Dual Language Academy. They walked around the playground, catching kids’ attention. When they stopped they were surrounded by children asking for golden stickers. I knew I’d get a sticker but I never expected myself to be sitting in a police vehicle 13 years later.
KSBW.com
Toxic algae bloom detected at Lake San Antonio ahead of Labor Day weekend
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits many are heading to Lake San Antonio, a popular spot for locals. “It’s nice and cool and the water is still nice and clean the fish are still biting and it’s just a great place, a great place for locals actually,” said Robert Fullington of Salinas.
A lifetime of fun: Looking back on the 136 year history of the Santa Cruz County Fair
Long ago (1885 or 1887 depending on which historian is reminiscing), home-loving and farm-loving Santa Cruz County citizens combined their first efforts to produce what has become the Santa Cruz County Fair and Horse Show. The Fair and Horse Show has been at its present location along Hecker Pass Road...
