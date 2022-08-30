Gender affirmation is not needed! Your a male or a female. It's science. A zebra can want to be a giraffe all day long! But it's still a zebra!
concerns about what, indoctrinating a child to change their gender is abuse plain and simple and don't tell me it's not. I am gay and I know better than heterosexuals what it means. providing gender changing chemicals, teaching ideology to a child is sickening and those parents need to be investigated human development per science!!!!! is accomplished in stages and identity is still being formed into young adulthood. I'm also a psychology major and have first hand knowledge about it.
DFPS/CPS/SRS HAS TO MUCH POWER!!! They have to much and will take a child for no reason and yet leave kids in homes that do not need to be. I had my granddaughter taken from me for no reason given to my ex. Ripped away from my daughter 😢 💔 and told if she didn't sign her over they would take her along with any and all other. Hildreth she has in the future. these are our children and they take them away cause our childrens a benefit for the Governments.
Related
Texas DFPS on 'brink of collapse' following Gov. Abbott's gender care directive, report says
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert 'In God We Trust' law
Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025
Chicago mayor bashes Abbott after Texas sends first bus of migrants to city
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
Harris County votes to file lawsuit against Texas over 'defunding' law enforcement allegations
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For September 2022
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
RELATED PEOPLE
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) pushes its campaign with billboards across Texas
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
'We have to fight back' | Harris County weighs legal action over state's defunding claims
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Texas adds Chicago to list of cities its sending buses of migrants, Gov. Abbott announces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
Underwood Law Firm comments on recent Abbott appointment
How much has it cost Texas to send migrants to DC, NYC?
Governor Abbott says, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem."
KHOU
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 94