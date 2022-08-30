ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

CBS Miami

Family demands answers in drowning of loved one at Miami Beach pool with lifeguards on duty

MIAMI – The family of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned at a public pool on August 16 is demanding answers about how their loved one died while lifeguards were on duty.A mourning mother – desperate for answers – is trying to understand the untimely and tragic death of her son, PJ Janvier.  Attorney Douglas McCarron of The Haggard Law Firm said, "The incident happened on August 16th and the family still has no answers as to how it happened and why it happened."  Friday morning the family, accompanied by their attorneys, asked those who may have been at...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 2 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent at least two people to the hospital Friday. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant. According to MDPD, an argument took place between...
CUTLER BAY, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Greater Miami: Part II

The growth of Greater Miami was nothing short of phenomenal, beginning almost immediately following World War I, and it was that growth that brought about the great Florida “boom” of the early to mid-1920s. In retrospect, most American historians now recognize and agree that the tremendous American boom of the twenties actually began in South Florida, just as “the five terrible events” of 1926 in Miami would be the harbinger of the Great Depression that would envelop the rest of the country beginning with the October, 1929 stock market crash. So, the astute reader might ask, “what does that have to do with our topic?” and the answer, of course and seriously, is “everything.”
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week. Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later. The Florida...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County

Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

