The growth of Greater Miami was nothing short of phenomenal, beginning almost immediately following World War I, and it was that growth that brought about the great Florida “boom” of the early to mid-1920s. In retrospect, most American historians now recognize and agree that the tremendous American boom of the twenties actually began in South Florida, just as “the five terrible events” of 1926 in Miami would be the harbinger of the Great Depression that would envelop the rest of the country beginning with the October, 1929 stock market crash. So, the astute reader might ask, “what does that have to do with our topic?” and the answer, of course and seriously, is “everything.”

