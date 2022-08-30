Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
NBC Miami
Labor Day Weekend: Here's a List of Events Happening Across South Florida
Labor Day is an annual celebration to commemorate workers and their achievements dating back to the late 1800s when people used to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week to earn a basic living. This year, South Florida has events for families, friends, and couples to plan a well-deserved long...
Miami New Times
Miami Beach Workers Suspended, Fired After Coach Drowns at Youth Center
The drowning death of a City of Miami Beach employee has sent ripples through the community, as his family pleads for transparency and the city seeks to clean house at the recreation center where the tragedy struck. The city confirmed today that a seasonal lifeguard at the Scott Rakow Youth...
Family demands answers in drowning of loved one at Miami Beach pool with lifeguards on duty
MIAMI – The family of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned at a public pool on August 16 is demanding answers about how their loved one died while lifeguards were on duty.A mourning mother – desperate for answers – is trying to understand the untimely and tragic death of her son, PJ Janvier. Attorney Douglas McCarron of The Haggard Law Firm said, "The incident happened on August 16th and the family still has no answers as to how it happened and why it happened." Friday morning the family, accompanied by their attorneys, asked those who may have been at...
WSVN-TV
House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
WSVN-TV
Woman applauded for posting viral video of two men dragging shark near Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH. Fla. (WSVN) — A diver is being recognized for the viral video she took of a shark as it was dragged on shore by two men. She witnessed what she viewed as a violent act on a shark, and instead of turning a blind eye to it, she wanted as many people as possible to see what happened.
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Valet Parking Returns at Miami International Airport Just in Time for Holiday Weekend
Miami International Airport is bringing back its valet parking services just in time for Labor Day weekend. The service had been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Miami International Airport, it expects nearly 800,000 travelers from Sept. 1-6. “As our passenger traffic continues to set record...
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
Deerfield News
BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
NBC Miami
At Least 2 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant
Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent at least two people to the hospital Friday. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant. According to MDPD, an argument took place between...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Greater Miami: Part II
The growth of Greater Miami was nothing short of phenomenal, beginning almost immediately following World War I, and it was that growth that brought about the great Florida “boom” of the early to mid-1920s. In retrospect, most American historians now recognize and agree that the tremendous American boom of the twenties actually began in South Florida, just as “the five terrible events” of 1926 in Miami would be the harbinger of the Great Depression that would envelop the rest of the country beginning with the October, 1929 stock market crash. So, the astute reader might ask, “what does that have to do with our topic?” and the answer, of course and seriously, is “everything.”
wflx.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week. Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later. The Florida...
New Graziano’s Restaurant Looks to Be Planned for Coral Gables
A recent plan review names a spot on S Dixie Highway
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
Deerfield Beach business owner loses $40,000 after hiring Sunrise contractor
A Deerfield Beach gym owner reached out to Contact 5 after allegedly losing $40,000 paid to a contractor who never completed his next gym.
Family-Owned Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar Expanding to Second Location
Born in Hollywood, the Greek Joint will open a second restaurant in Davie
