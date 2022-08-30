ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

DaBaby Posts GIF After NOLA Show Canceled for Low Ticket Sales

DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride ... laughing it off with a social media GIF. The rapper was supposed to perform at the Smoothie King Center Friday, but the show was canceled after he reportedly could only sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat venue. Of course, Twitter went into a frenzy, poking fun at the rapper ... and he surprisingly joined in.
RadarOnline

DaBaby's Concert in New Orleans CANCELED After Rapper Sells Less Than 500 Tickets

DaBaby was forced to cancel an upcoming show in New Orleans after the rapper sold less than 500 tickets for a venue that fits 14,000, Radar can confirm.The controversial and embattled rapper was previously scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Arena this Friday, September 2, until Ticketmaster’s listing for the show was deactivated on Tuesday.“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the listing now reads.Although Ticketmaster said the concert had been canceled, the show’s promoters – Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver – claimed the event had only been “postponed” and they are “working...
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit

Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion

Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
NBA
XXL Mag

50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events

50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy's Manager Confirms Chicago As First Tour Date

NBA Youngboy is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, The Last Slimeto. Though he's dealt with a few setbacks in the last year that has stagnated his career, things are looking good moving forward. Over the past few months, there have been rumblings about a tour, which appears to be in full motion.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks

Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Quando Rondo & NBA Youngboy Unite On "Give Me A Sign"

Quando Rondo is back in action with the release of a brand new single. The Georgia rapper teams up with NBA Youngboy for their new single, "Give Me A Sign." The two artists launch into bluesy production as they discuss trauma from the streets and the violence that they've witnessed over the years. Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy's honesty in their pen digs deep into their psyche. "Real lone, mom, I lost my soul, I like to be alone/ Keep a burner on me but you know just how it is if I don't make it home," Youngboy raps on the record. YB also appears to shout out Lul Timm, who is accused of fatally shooting King Von. "Blackball and wanna see us down 'cause Timm get dirty with that iron," YB raps.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Dusty Locane Drops New EP "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN"

Dusty Locane is a Brooklyn, New York rapper who has become increasingly popular lately. The 23-year-old artist has garnered a lot of attention in recent years after his hit singles went viral on TikTok. Since then, he's continued his style of drill-type music and has utilized his platforms to strengthen his fanbase.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby's "Detox" Shines Bright On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Summer may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the songs on our Fire Emoji playlist won't be turning down the heat anytime soon. Leading the way on our first update of September is Lil Baby's "Detox" single, arriving along with the exciting news that his third studio album, It's Only Me, is due to arrive on streaming services this October.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes & MoneyBagg Yo Collab On "Black Visa"

Yesterday (September 2), news broke that Memphis artist, Finesse2Tymes, signed a deal with MoneyBagg Yo. Finesse, who is now the newest member of Bread Gang, has always been a force to be reckoned with in the state of Tennessee. After recently being released from jail, the rapper has been in grind mode since his return.
TENNESSEE STATE

