Quando Rondo is back in action with the release of a brand new single. The Georgia rapper teams up with NBA Youngboy for their new single, "Give Me A Sign." The two artists launch into bluesy production as they discuss trauma from the streets and the violence that they've witnessed over the years. Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy's honesty in their pen digs deep into their psyche. "Real lone, mom, I lost my soul, I like to be alone/ Keep a burner on me but you know just how it is if I don't make it home," Youngboy raps on the record. YB also appears to shout out Lul Timm, who is accused of fatally shooting King Von. "Blackball and wanna see us down 'cause Timm get dirty with that iron," YB raps.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO