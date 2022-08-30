Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
TMZ.com
DaBaby Posts GIF After NOLA Show Canceled for Low Ticket Sales
DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride ... laughing it off with a social media GIF. The rapper was supposed to perform at the Smoothie King Center Friday, but the show was canceled after he reportedly could only sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat venue. Of course, Twitter went into a frenzy, poking fun at the rapper ... and he surprisingly joined in.
DaBaby's Concert in New Orleans CANCELED After Rapper Sells Less Than 500 Tickets
DaBaby was forced to cancel an upcoming show in New Orleans after the rapper sold less than 500 tickets for a venue that fits 14,000, Radar can confirm.The controversial and embattled rapper was previously scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Arena this Friday, September 2, until Ticketmaster’s listing for the show was deactivated on Tuesday.“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the listing now reads.Although Ticketmaster said the concert had been canceled, the show’s promoters – Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver – claimed the event had only been “postponed” and they are “working...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Twitter Reacts To Erica Banks Twerking at Atlanta HS Pep Rally
Okay, as much as we love a good twerk, we have to realize that there’s a time and a place. That’s the lesson that rapper Erica Banks is learning after her recent appearance at a high school pep rally went viral. The Shade Room shared footage of the “Buss It” rapper performing at Frederick Douglass High School […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
NBA・
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events
50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Manager Confirms Chicago As First Tour Date
NBA Youngboy is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, The Last Slimeto. Though he's dealt with a few setbacks in the last year that has stagnated his career, things are looking good moving forward. Over the past few months, there have been rumblings about a tour, which appears to be in full motion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks
Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo & NBA Youngboy Unite On "Give Me A Sign"
Quando Rondo is back in action with the release of a brand new single. The Georgia rapper teams up with NBA Youngboy for their new single, "Give Me A Sign." The two artists launch into bluesy production as they discuss trauma from the streets and the violence that they've witnessed over the years. Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy's honesty in their pen digs deep into their psyche. "Real lone, mom, I lost my soul, I like to be alone/ Keep a burner on me but you know just how it is if I don't make it home," Youngboy raps on the record. YB also appears to shout out Lul Timm, who is accused of fatally shooting King Von. "Blackball and wanna see us down 'cause Timm get dirty with that iron," YB raps.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dusty Locane Drops New EP "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN"
Dusty Locane is a Brooklyn, New York rapper who has become increasingly popular lately. The 23-year-old artist has garnered a lot of attention in recent years after his hit singles went viral on TikTok. Since then, he's continued his style of drill-type music and has utilized his platforms to strengthen his fanbase.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby's "Detox" Shines Bright On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update
Summer may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the songs on our Fire Emoji playlist won't be turning down the heat anytime soon. Leading the way on our first update of September is Lil Baby's "Detox" single, arriving along with the exciting news that his third studio album, It's Only Me, is due to arrive on streaming services this October.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes & MoneyBagg Yo Collab On "Black Visa"
Yesterday (September 2), news broke that Memphis artist, Finesse2Tymes, signed a deal with MoneyBagg Yo. Finesse, who is now the newest member of Bread Gang, has always been a force to be reckoned with in the state of Tennessee. After recently being released from jail, the rapper has been in grind mode since his return.
