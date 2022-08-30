SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican nominee for Illinois Secretary of State said people should be able to file for car lien and titles electronically. Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) said over 24 other states have a process for electronic filing that helps all of the stakeholders involved in car titling. Brady argues that moving to an electronic system will help streamline and make the process more efficient while safeguarding personal data for customers.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO