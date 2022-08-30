ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

WIFR

Residents react to COVID-19 fall booster vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just as the CDC approves COVID-19 booster shots for the fall, hoping to avoid another outbreak this winter, hundreds of counties nationwide report rising cases of severe illness. Winnebago and 29 other Illinois counties are part of that high-risk category, but whether more people will heed...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Brady continues push for electronic lien and title system

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican nominee for Illinois Secretary of State said people should be able to file for car lien and titles electronically. Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) said over 24 other states have a process for electronic filing that helps all of the stakeholders involved in car titling. Brady argues that moving to an electronic system will help streamline and make the process more efficient while safeguarding personal data for customers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois launches $300 million energy bill relief program

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - If you’re struggling to pay energy bills right now, you’re not alone. The Pritzker administration recognized that burden and launched a new $300 million energy relief program Thursday. Gov. JB Pritzker said every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy regardless of their economic status. You...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois auditor general breaks down latest IDES audit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois saw over 970,000 people filing for pandemic unemployment assistance in April 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act provided federal aid to help states provide unemployment payments to those in need. An audit released Tuesday found there were many problems behind the scenes in Illinois. State...
ILLINOIS STATE

