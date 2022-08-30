ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
WREG

Woman fights, urinates on officer at shelter: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser. Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been […]
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
WREG

3 children abducted, later found in Whitehaven: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say. Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m. The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m. […]
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
WREG

Two charged after deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are behind bars after a shooting in Frayser left one person dead and another injured Monday. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at James and Hollywood Monday around midnight. According to police, a group of five people drove to a gas station on Range Line Road to buy a […]
WREG

3,000 people graduate from drug court as judge retires

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge who started the drug court program got to see the 3,000th person graduate at 201 Poplar Wednesday just before he retires. It took 25 years to get here but Judge Tim Dwyer will tell you he hasn’t watched the clock. “It’s been a job I have looked forward to coming every […]
actionnews5.com

Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots the suspect who kidnapped him after fighting to gain gun control. On August 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault case on Lamar Avenue. The victim advised Memphis Police that he was parked on Lamar Avenue when the suspect...
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
WREG

Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
WREG

Lyft driver robbed after picking teen up from Craigmont HS, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is behind bars after Memphis police say he carjacked his Lyft driver in Southwest Memphis. Police say 18-year-old Lacameron Hunt is responsible for the crime. Several people we spoke to who live in the community say for the past few days, they’ve noticed a small car with a Lyft sticker […]
WREG

$10K reward to find suspects who shot man for his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police hope a $10,000 reward will help them find the individuals who shot a man dead on a Raleigh street last month. Investigators say Terry Henderson Jr. was shot multiple times at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive around 11:50 p.m August 12. They said Henderson was already dead when they arrived […]
WREG

2 injured, 1 detained after Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Tuesday evening. Police say officers responded to the shooting at W. Mitchell Road and Horn Lake Road at 6:36 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The second victim is in non-critical condition. Police say one person has been […]
