Will South Carolina tax student loan debt forgiveness?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians, are set to have most or all of their student loans forgiven after the Biden Administration announced a cancellation plan last week. Under President Biden’s plan, up to $10,000 in debt will be canceled for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 and […]
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
Murdaugh’s legal team receives discovery material Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Attorneys representing Murdaugh told News 2 they received a digital download of the discovery materials from state prosecutors on Wednesday. They are reviewing the documents. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request […]
legalreader.com
What Rules Determine Child Custody in South Carolina?
In custody hearings in South Carolina, there is a guardian ad litem appointed to advocate for the child in the early stages. Charleston, SC – Child custody is often determined by a number of factors that analyze the character of both parents and their practical ability to raise a child safely. South Carolina uses the same standard as most other states. This is called the best interests of the child, and these rules essentially allow the judge to make important decisions about the best environment for the child to grow up in, and which parent can best meet these needs. However, there are some nuances of South Carolina custody law that makes the application of these rules different from other states.
After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
WRDW-TV
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
The Post and Courier
SC carmakers see challenges ahead on the road to an electric vehicle future
The road to electrification has been littered with potholes for South Carolina's top vehicle makers, with lagging plug-in infrastructure, worker shortages, supply scarcities and well-meaning but ineffective — and sometimes stifling — legislation keeping one of the Palmetto State's top industries from reaching its full potential. Last week,...
wfmynews2.com
Man wanted for killing two people in South Carolina found in Texas nearly six months later, deputies say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
Police: South Carolina elementary school teacher, her 2 children found dead inside house
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C — A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two children were found dead in their house on Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area, according to police. According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday officers were...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
SC women offer free cleaning service for people struggling
Three women in the Upstate are changing lives by simply cleaning houses and providing a free service to those in need.
FOX Carolina
SC animal shelters offer special promotions to solve overcapacity issue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across South Carolina are offering special promotions to solve the over-capacity issue as the state declares a state of emergency. According to No Kill South Carolina 2021 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP, the two largest shelters in the state, Greenville County...
The Post and Courier
West Ashley church's little-known connection to Revolutionary War comes to light
WEST ASHLEY — Old St. Andrew's Parish Church has survived many devastations — Hurricane Hugo in 1989, the Great Earthquake of 1886, to name a couple. But the existence of the edifice, located on the scenic S.C. Highway 61, was threatened many years before any of those natural disasters could've claimed the historic house of worship.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In South Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in South Carolina.
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, her 2 children found shot dead in Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare […]
SC man found with enough fentanyl to kill ‘250,000 people,’ sheriff says
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said they seized 1.4 pounds of fentanyl, a handgun and marijuana after a pursuit on Interstate 77 Monday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the Iredell County Criminal Enforcement Team pulled over a BMW […]
holycitysinner.com
State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
The Post and Courier
3 stormy disturbances brewing in Atlantic basin. None an immediate threat to SC.
Meteorologists are watching three systems in the Atlantic basin, none of which pose an immediate threat to South Carolina at this point. Two of the systems have an 80 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next five days. The other, which is off the coast of Africa, has...
The Post and Courier
Mother and 2 children found shot to death in Myrtle Beach-area home
MYRTLE BEACH — A mother and her two children were found shot to death in their Carolina Forest home on Aug. 31, authorities said. Horry County Police were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to a welfare check at the home of Laura Moberly, 42, located along Centennial Circle, the Horry County Coroner's office said.
