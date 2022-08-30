ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Will South Carolina tax student loan debt forgiveness?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians, are set to have most or all of their student loans forgiven after the Biden Administration announced a cancellation plan last week. Under President Biden’s plan, up to $10,000 in debt will be canceled for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 and […]
EDUCATION
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
legalreader.com

What Rules Determine Child Custody in South Carolina?

In custody hearings in South Carolina, there is a guardian ad litem appointed to advocate for the child in the early stages. Charleston, SC – Child custody is often determined by a number of factors that analyze the character of both parents and their practical ability to raise a child safely. South Carolina uses the same standard as most other states. This is called the best interests of the child, and these rules essentially allow the judge to make important decisions about the best environment for the child to grow up in, and which parent can best meet these needs. However, there are some nuances of South Carolina custody law that makes the application of these rules different from other states.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Josiah Magnuson
Person
Micah Caskey
Person
William Cogswell
WBTW News13

After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News19 WLTX

Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
EDUCATION
WRDW-TV

Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

SC carmakers see challenges ahead on the road to an electric vehicle future

The road to electrification has been littered with potholes for South Carolina's top vehicle makers, with lagging plug-in infrastructure, worker shortages, supply scarcities and well-meaning but ineffective — and sometimes stifling — legislation keeping one of the Palmetto State's top industries from reaching its full potential. Last week,...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Affordable Care Act#Abortion Law#Incest#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Legislative#Sc House#Columbia#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Senate
wfmynews2.com

Man wanted for killing two people in South Carolina found in Texas nearly six months later, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Post and Courier

West Ashley church's little-known connection to Revolutionary War comes to light

WEST ASHLEY — Old St. Andrew's Parish Church has survived many devastations — Hurricane Hugo in 1989, the Great Earthquake of 1886, to name a couple. But the existence of the edifice, located on the scenic S.C. Highway 61, was threatened many years before any of those natural disasters could've claimed the historic house of worship.
RELIGION
holycitysinner.com

State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Mother and 2 children found shot to death in Myrtle Beach-area home

MYRTLE BEACH — A mother and her two children were found shot to death in their Carolina Forest home on Aug. 31, authorities said. Horry County Police were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to a welfare check at the home of Laura Moberly, 42, located along Centennial Circle, the Horry County Coroner's office said.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy