Meghan Markle Revealed She Wasn’t Even Allowed to Open Her Own Mail as a Working Royal

Meghan Markle may have become a royal when she married Prince Harry , but she also lost a lot of privileges, including the right to open her own mail. Here are some of the things Meghan had to give up to be with Harry, and where she stands with the royal family today.

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle said she wasn’t allowed to open her mail as a working royal

Meghan Markle recently shared what her life is like now that she and Prince Harry are no longer working royals. In the interview, Meghan revealed that she had to give up several things in order to be with Harry.

She no longer had control over her Instagram account, which she ran for years before meeting the prince. Meghan lost access to her lifestyle blog, her passport, and even the freedom to open her own mail.

Although she loved sharing her life with people through social media and her blog, sharing her life with Prince Harry was more important. “It was a big adjustment – a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” Meghan told The Cut .

Queen Elizabeth hired 14 staffers to help Meghan Markle learn how to a royal

Professional embroiderer Chloe Savage, who helped create Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, thinks the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t prepared to become a royal.

“I think she misjudged the role,” Savage told Insider . “The royal family has broken people before. Kate had plenty of time to adapt and adjust to it. They gave her time, whereas Meghan sort of dived in headfirst.”

The embroiderer suggested that the Suits star wasn’t ready for all of the “rules and regulations” that came with being a British royal.

“It has broken people before,” Savage said. “I know it’s looser now than it used to be, but even then, I don’t think she was prepared for the things she could and couldn’t do, say, and wear.”

Meghan reportedly had some help assimilating to the royal lifestyle. In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors , royal biographer Tom Bower revealed that Queen Elizabeth hired 14 staffers to teach Meghan Markle how to become a royal.

“There would be, said the Palace, six months of listening and learning,” Bower wrote (per Newsweek ). He claimed that the 14 officials were hired to “introduce Meghan sensitively to the quirks and expectations of royal life and service to the nation.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a complicated relationship with the royal family. In January 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back from their royal duties. They planned to share their time between the U.K. and the U.S. while seeking financial independence.

During an interview with Oprah , Harry said that, although the “U.K. is home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from his family (per Marie Claire ). There have been rumors of a rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, due to how the Duke of Cambridge treated Meghan.

Meghan, Harry, and their children Archie and Lilibet recently traveled to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee . It was the couple’s first public appearance in the U.K. since 2019. Although the celebration lasted several days, Harry and Meghan were barely seen at the events.

Harry and Meghan will return to the U.K. in September to participate in several charity events. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek he believes the couple’s low public approval rating and strained relationship with the royal family could make their U.K. visit “fairly difficult.”

Fitzwilliams added that a family reunion would be “unlikely,” considering Harry and Meghan’s rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton. “But,” the royal commentator said, “One can never second guess Harry and Meghan.”

